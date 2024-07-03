Phillies vs. Cubs: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 3, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to dominate MLB as they hold the best record. Their last outing against the Cubs was successful as their offense scored six runs and gave up four in return.

Michael Mercado pitched his first major league game and it turned out to be a gem. Mercado tossed five innings and surrendered just one run. It seems like the Phils have a new pitcher on the block to bolster their starting rotation.

Game 2 will witness veteran pitcher Zach Wheeler go up against the Cubs. Wheeler has a strong 2.73 ERA with a 9-4 record on the season. The Phils are keen on securing the series with Wheeler on the mound.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cubs sit at the bottom of the NL Central, and qualifying for the postseason already seems to be a huge challenge.

Hard-throwing Shota Imanaga will get the ball for Game 2. Imanaga's strong arm has dominated opponents, except for a few mishaps. Imanaga has a 7-2 record with a 3.07 ERA. The talented pitcher has 84 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched.

Phillies vs. Cubs Baseball Betting Odds

As per Yahoo! Sports:

Philadelphia Phillies -135 -1.5 (+125) O 8 +100 Chicago Cubs +110 +1.5 (-155) U 8 -130

Where to watch Phillies vs Cubs?

Game 2 will be telecast on Marquee Sports Network, MLBN, and NBCSP. Online streamers can catch the game live on Fubo TV. The first pitch will take place at 8:05 PM EDT.

Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction

The Cubs have Imanaga on the mound but do not have enough offensive power like their opponents. The Cubs are ranked at No. 10 with 351 runs scored. The Phils have 426 runs scored and are ranked at No. 4.

Defensively, the Cubs have a poor ERA of 4.00 as they sit in the 16th position. As for their opponents, they dominate the MLB with the best ERA (3.09). Wheeler has the experience to handle crunch situations. With a little support from the plate, the Phils should pick up an easy victory.

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber are expected to return soon. Despite the absence of star players, the Phils have dominated opponents. The Cubs will remain the underdog in this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback