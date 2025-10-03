Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 03, 2025| NLDS Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers booked their spots in the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card matchup. This will be the fifth playoff series between the teams, with the last face-off having taken place back in 2009. Philadelphia led the regular season series by a 4-2 margin.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game 1 NLDS: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: Saturday, 4 a.m. EDT at Citizens Bank Park

Money Line: Phillies -129, Dodgers +109

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.5 runs

Weather: Clear, 76 degrees F, Wind 4 mph out

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game 1 NLDS: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Phillies

Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (groin),

Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness),

Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot),

Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Dodgers

Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed),

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring),

Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee),

Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Phillies

SS Trea Turner R DH K. Schwarber L 1B Bryce Harper L 3B Alec Bohm R LF B. Marsh L C J. Realmuto R CF H. Bader R RF Max Kepler L 2B Bryson Stott L

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani L SS Mookie Betts R RF T. Hernandez R 1B F. Freeman L CF Tommy Edman S 2B Miguel Rojas R LF Andy Pages R 3B E. Hernandez R C D. Rushing L

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game 1 NLDS: Expert Picks and Prediction

There will be a lot of anticipation as superstar Shohei Ohtani starts in his first-ever postseason game. He has gone 17.1 innings without earning a run and finished the regular season with a 1-1, 2.87 ERA. Opposing him will be Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez who has been utterly dominant in the regular season going 13-5, 2.50 ERA.

The Phillies' lineup finished their September with a .230 average in their last ten games. The Dodgers' pitching staff has a 2.86 ERA in their last-ten stretch. Shohei Ohtani, as the leadoff hitter of the Dodgers, will also be in a power-hitting duel with Kyle Schwarber. The pair led the National League in the home runs column. The bottom half of both lineups could be a crucial difference maker.

Prediction: Phillies 4, Dodgers 3

Picks: Phillies ML (-129), Under 7.5 runs

