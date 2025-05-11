Phillies vs. Guardians: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

Progressive Field hosted two one-sided games with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians splitting the series ahead of Sunday's finale. The Phillies won their last game 7-1, with much-needed offense coming from Bryce Harper.
With both teams coming into the contest at 23-16, Game 3 is expected to be closer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies will have Zack Wheeler (RHP, 3-1, 3.35 ERA) on the mound while the Guardians will trust the other half of the inning on the shoulders of Luis L. Ortiz (RHP, 2-3, 5.30 ERA).
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Betting Odds
Moneyline: PHI -170, CLE +145
Over/Under: 7.5 Runs
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Injuries
Phillies injury report:
- José Ruiz, Neck spasm, 15-Day IL
Guardians injury report:
- Lane Thomas, Bone bruise (wrist), 10-Day IL
- Slade Cecconi, Strained oblique, 15-Day IL
- Paul Sewald, Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL
- Trevor Stephan, Elbow surgery (UCL), 60-Day IL
- Shane Bieber, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- John Means, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Sam Hentges, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- David Fry, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL
- Erik Sabrowski, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Phillies
- Bryson Stott, 2B (L)
- Trea Turner, SS (R)
- Bryce Harper, 1B (L)
- Kyle Schwarber, DH (L)
- Nick Castellanos, RF (R)
- Max Kepler, LF (L)
- J.T. Realmuto, C (R)
- Alec Bohm, 3B (R)
- Brandon Marsh, CF (L)
Guardians
- Steven Kwan, LF (L)
- Daniel Schneemann, 2B (L)
- José Ramírez, 3B (S)
- Kyle Manzardo, DH (L)
- Carlos Santana, 1B (S)
- Bo Naylor, C (L)
- Gabriel Arias, SS (R)
- Nolan Jones, RF (L)
- Angel Martinez, CF (S)
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Prediction & Pick
With Bryce Harper slowly returning to his prior form and Zack Wheeler being, as always, reliable, it's hard to bet against the Phillies. Add to the fact that lately, Cleveland has struggled to get power going outside of José Ramírez.
With Luis Ortiz on the mound for Cleveland, the Phillies are projected to line up a left-handed-heavy lineup. Ortiz will get intimidated by the Phillies' lineup and will have fastball command issues on the night, paving the way for a win for Bryce Harper & Co.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Guardians 3
Pick:
Phillies -170 ML
Prop Bet to Watch: Bryce Harper to hit a home run (+350)