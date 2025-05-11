Phillies vs. Guardians: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

Progressive Field hosted two one-sided games with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians splitting the series ahead of Sunday's finale. The Phillies won their last game 7-1, with much-needed offense coming from Bryce Harper.

Ad

With both teams coming into the contest at 23-16, Game 3 is expected to be closer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies will have Zack Wheeler (RHP, 3-1, 3.35 ERA) on the mound while the Guardians will trust the other half of the inning on the shoulders of Luis L. Ortiz (RHP, 2-3, 5.30 ERA).

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Betting Odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moneyline: PHI -170, CLE +145

Ad

Trending

Over/Under: 7.5 Runs

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Injuries

Phillies injury report:

José Ruiz, Neck spasm, 15-Day IL

Guardians injury report:

Lane Thomas, Bone bruise (wrist), 10-Day IL

Slade Cecconi, Strained oblique, 15-Day IL

Paul Sewald, Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL

Trevor Stephan, Elbow surgery (UCL), 60-Day IL

Shane Bieber, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

John Means, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Sam Hentges, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

David Fry, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL

Erik Sabrowski, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Ad

Expected Lineups

Phillies

Bryson Stott, 2B (L) Trea Turner, SS (R) Bryce Harper, 1B (L) Kyle Schwarber, DH (L) Nick Castellanos, RF (R) Max Kepler, LF (L) J.T. Realmuto, C (R) Alec Bohm, 3B (R) Brandon Marsh, CF (L)

Guardians

Steven Kwan, LF (L) Daniel Schneemann, 2B (L) José Ramírez, 3B (S) Kyle Manzardo, DH (L) Carlos Santana, 1B (S) Bo Naylor, C (L) Gabriel Arias, SS (R) Nolan Jones, RF (L) Angel Martinez, CF (S)

Ad

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 3: Prediction & Pick

With Bryce Harper slowly returning to his prior form and Zack Wheeler being, as always, reliable, it's hard to bet against the Phillies. Add to the fact that lately, Cleveland has struggled to get power going outside of José Ramírez.

With Luis Ortiz on the mound for Cleveland, the Phillies are projected to line up a left-handed-heavy lineup. Ortiz will get intimidated by the Phillies' lineup and will have fastball command issues on the night, paving the way for a win for Bryce Harper & Co.

Ad

Prediction: Phillies 6, Guardians 3

Pick:

Phillies -170 ML

Prop Bet to Watch: Bryce Harper to hit a home run (+350)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More