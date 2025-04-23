Phillies vs. Mets: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday. New York has won the first two games, taking control of the NL East Division.

Philadelphia is expected to be in the race for the entirety of the season, and they will look to get things back on track. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for the series finale.

Phillies vs. Mets prediction

Zack Wheeler is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending their ace, Zack Wheeler. He has gone 2-1 with a 3.73 ERA and should be able to slow down the Mets' offense.

Kyle Schwarber is having a huge season with seven home runs, but this offense has continued to struggle. Philadelphia is capable of doing some damage on offense; however, it hasn't happened yet.

The New York Mets are thankful that they re-signed Pete Alonso in the offseason, as he leads the way with six home runs. New York has one of the best offensive lineups in baseball, and that group has been doing some damage.

David Peterson is going to start for the Mets but could struggle to keep the ball in the park. Philadelphia is going to break through at some point, which will happen on Wednesday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, New York Mets 3

Phillies vs. Mets odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -125, New York Mets +105

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140), Mets +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)

Phillies vs. Mets injuries

Philadelphia Phillies injury report:

Christopher Sanchez (LHP): TBD (Left forearm soreness)

Ranguer Suarez (LHP): 15-DSay IL (Lower back stiffness)

Brandon Marsh (CF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild oblique strain)

New York Mets injury report:

Jeff McNeil (2B): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Francisco Alvarez (C): 10-Day IL (Fractured left hamate bone)

Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)

Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)

Phillies vs. Mets picks

The New York Mets have been the better team in this series, but things will look different in the series finale. Philadelphia is the team to watch, as they will win this game by a few runs.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -125

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105)

