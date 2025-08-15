Phillies vs. Nationals: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 15, 2025 

The Washington Nationals, in a way, shocked the Philadelphia Phillies by taking the series opener, thanks to a seventh-inning two-RBI single by Jose Tena. Despite the distance between the two teams in the divisional standings this season, the Nats have done fairly well, winning three of the seven games played against their rivals this season.

The Nationals (49-72) sit dead last in the NL East and were coming into the series with just five wins in their last 14 games. The series is of much more consequence for the Phillies (69-52), who have retaken the lead of the NL East from the New York Mets but are on a three-game losing streak after Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park

Money Line: Phillies -178, Nationals +148

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8 runs

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 83 degrees F, 18% precipitation, wind 6 mph

Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Phillies

Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister),

Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage),

Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Nationals

Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion),

Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Phillies

SS Trea Turner R DH K. Schwarber L 1B Bryce Harper L C J. Realmuto R RF N. Castellanos R CF H. Bader R 3B Otto Kemp R 2B Edmundo Sosa R LF W. Wilson R

Nationals

DH James Wood L SS CJ Abrams L 2B Luis Garcia L 1B Josh Bell S C Riley Adams R RF Dylan Crews R LF Daylen Lile L 3B Brady House R CF Jacob Young R

Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Expert picks and predictions

Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) starting on the mound for the Phillies against Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA) makes them instant favorites. Wheeler has the eighth-best ERA and third-best WHIP (0.93) in all of MLB. Collectively, Philadelphia has pitched a 3.10 ERA in their last 10 games.

During the same stretch, they have batted at .249 while Washington also has a similar figure at .248 average. Nationals star James Wood has seven RBIs in the last 10 games while Trea Turner has five extra-base hits. Also, the Phillies are the only team in the NL East with a positive W-L record on the road. They are expected to take this one.

Prediction: Phillies 6, Nationals 4

Picks: Phillies ML (-178), Over 7.5 runs

