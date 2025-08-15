Phillies vs. Nationals: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 15, 2025 

The Washington Nationals, in a way, shocked the Philadelphia Phillies by taking the series opener, thanks to a seventh-inning two-RBI single by Jose Tena. Despite the distance between the two teams in the divisional standings this season, the Nats have done fairly well, winning three of the seven games played against their rivals this season.
The Nationals (49-72) sit dead last in the NL East and were coming into the series with just five wins in their last 14 games. The series is of much more consequence for the Phillies (69-52), who have retaken the lead of the NL East from the New York Mets but are on a three-game losing streak after Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park
Money Line: Phillies -178, Nationals +148
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8 runs
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 83 degrees F, 18% precipitation, wind 6 mph
Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister),
- Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage),
- Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)
Nationals
- Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion),
- Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Phillies
- SS Trea Turner R
- DH K. Schwarber L
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- C J. Realmuto R
- RF N. Castellanos R
- CF H. Bader R
- 3B Otto Kemp R
- 2B Edmundo Sosa R
- LF W. Wilson R
Nationals
- DH James Wood L
- SS CJ Abrams L
- 2B Luis Garcia L
- 1B Josh Bell S
- C Riley Adams R
- RF Dylan Crews R
- LF Daylen Lile L
- 3B Brady House R
- CF Jacob Young R
Phillies vs. Nationals Game 2: Expert picks and predictions
Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) starting on the mound for the Phillies against Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA) makes them instant favorites. Wheeler has the eighth-best ERA and third-best WHIP (0.93) in all of MLB. Collectively, Philadelphia has pitched a 3.10 ERA in their last 10 games.
During the same stretch, they have batted at .249 while Washington also has a similar figure at .248 average. Nationals star James Wood has seven RBIs in the last 10 games while Trea Turner has five extra-base hits. Also, the Phillies are the only team in the NL East with a positive W-L record on the road. They are expected to take this one.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Nationals 4
Picks: Phillies ML (-178), Over 7.5 runs