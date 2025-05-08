Phillies vs. Rays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays will meet for Game 3 of their series on Thursday, and the visitors are going for a sweep. Philadelphia has won the first two games in this series by a combined score of 15-4, and it will look to continue that trend.

Philadelphia comes into this game with a 21-15 record, while Tampa Bay is at 16-20. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for who will win the series finale.

Phillies vs. Rays prediction

70% Win (110-25-1)

Jesus Luzardo is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo to the mound on Thursday, and he is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA this season. Luzardo has completely shut down some great opponents, and he should have another great start against Tampa Bay.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs, but there are plenty of other sluggers in this lineup. The Phillies can score runs in bunches, which has been the case this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays have belted 29 home runs this season and scored 135 runs. The Rays will have to find offense to keep pace in this one, but that just hasn't been a strength of this team.

Ryan Pepiot will be on the mound for Tampa Bay on Thursday, and he has gone 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA. Pepiot will struggle as the Phillies will get another win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Phillies vs. Rays odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -145, Tampa Bay Rays +120

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+120), Rays +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Phillies vs. Rays injuries

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

J.T. Realmuto (C): TBD (Bruised left foot)

Jose Ruiz (RHP): TBD (Neck spasm)

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Hunter Bigge (RHP): Right lat strain (15-Day IL)

Josh Lowe (OF): 10-Day IL (Grade 2 right oblique strain)

Jonny DeLuca (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)

Shane McClanahan (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left triceps nerve irritation)

Alex Faedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Richie Palacios (OF/INF): 10-Day IL (Right knee sprain)

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Phillies vs. Rays picks

The Philadelphia Phillies have dominated this series, but this should be a much closer game. Philadelphia should still be the focus when making picks, but Tampa Bay will keep things close.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -145

Run Spread: Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-110)

