PHOTO: Aaron Judge & rapper G-Eazy share frame together with autographed Player Edition Jordan 11 cleats souvenirs in hand

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and rapper G-Eazy shared a moment a couple of days ago. Judge gifted G-Eazy his autographed Player Edition Jordan 11 cleats.

The Yankees Instagram handle shared the two in one frame with the high-end cleats in focus. The caption also highlighted the unison between a Californian rapper and a Bronx member.

Previously this season, the rapper and producer from Oakland, California, turned up for a Mets game and posed with Harrison Bader.

On the field, Yankees and Aaron Judge are doing well. They ousted the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday and improved their season record to 17-8. The Yankees lead the AL East, with the Baltimore Orioles only half a game behind.

Clarke Schmidt, Juan Soto and Judge were major contributors in the win. Schmidt threw 5.1 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, two walks and fanning six hitters.

Moreover, this marked the first time both Soto and Judge had a home run in the same game.

Aaron Judge passes former Yankees captain on the franchise home run leaderboard

Apart from helping his team win over the Athletics, Aaron Judge passed former Yankees captain Derek Jeter (260 HRs) on the franchise's all-time home run leaderboard.

His 261st homer was a two-run shot that came in the bottom of the first inning against Joe Boyle's 1-2 pitch. With this, he now moved to the ninth spot on the leaderboard.

Derek Jeter, who won five World Series with the Yankees, hit 260 home runs across 2,747 games played. It only took Judge 860 games to cross the milestone.

Judge now trails catcher Jorge Posada (275 HRs) and outfielder Bernie Williams (287 HRs). With the pace he is on, he should top both of them by the season's end, putting him in seventh below Alex Rodriguez's 351 home runs.

The top five on the list are all Hall of Famers, namely Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra.

Like Jeter, Judge has only played for the Yankees and is currently shouldering the same responsibility the former once did. All that remains is a World Series under his leadership to put Aaron Jusge among the Yankees greats.

