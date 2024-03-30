PHOTO: American rapper G-Eazy joins Harrison Bader for surprise cameo appearance at Mets game

Harrison Bader and the New York Mets got their 2024 season underway on Friday, a day later than planned. While rain saw the game postponed for a day, the Mets came away with a disappointing 3-1 loss from their opening matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rapper G-Eazy was at the game and posed for a picture with Bader. The MLB tweeted the photo with the caption:

"G-Eazy pulled up to the Mets game today 💪."

While Mets fans will have come away frustrated with the loss, the team has the opportunity to bounce back on Saturday and take another crack at the Brewers.

Harrison Bader embracing life at the Mets after growing up a Yankees fan

Growing up in the Bronx, Harrison Bader attended New York Yankees games in his youth and idolized their best players. Speaking to MLB network after signing for the Mets in January, Bader was asked about where the Mets stood on his fandom growing up.

"Exactly half my family is really excited about this upcoming season," Bader said.

"I've always been a fan of New York, of New York sports, and I'm just extremely excited to be staying in the city that I love and looking forward to an incredible season coming up."

Bader reflected on last season and the injuries he suffered during his time split between the Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds:

"When I think about last year, the first word that comes to mind is challenging. It wasn't a bad year, wasn't a negative year, it was challenging because it's hard to have success at that level when you're dealing with some injuries.

"Working through those will help me moving forward and with regards to how I feel now, I feel great. I had a really good team behind the scenes that got me ready."

While the Mets didn't come away with the result they were hoping for against Milwaukee, they will hope to give their fans something to cheer on Saturday. With 161 games remaining, Harrison Bader and New York will be optimistic about their chances in 2024.

