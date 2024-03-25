PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment of son Knox getting artsy with Amazon boxes

Alex Bregman is preparing for a big 2024 in which the Houston Astros are tipped for a World Series challenge. With opening day only a few sleeps away, Bregman is enjoying the calm before the MLB season storm.

His wife, Reagan, shared a lovely photo of their son, Knox, who was painting in an Amazon box. She captioned the post with a shoutout to Maria Hader, wife of Astros closer, Josh Hader:

"Painting inside old Amazon boxes is actually one of the best ideas. Thank you, MariaJHader."

Reagan Bregman's IG Stories

The Astros are set for an exciting matchup against the New York Yankees to kick off their season on Wednesday, which could be an immediate litmus test for how they measure up. Both teams have the same World Series goal and the Yankees have added some superstar talent to their roster in Juan Soto.

Alex Bregman hits 2 homers in spring training versus Mets

With one eye on the 2024 MLB season, Alex Bregman showed he was ready for the campaign when he played against the New York Mets on Saturday. Bregman hit two home runs in the 13-5 win, including a three-run homer against Jose Quintana.

(4.30 timestamp)

Bregman spoke to reporters after the game:

“I don’t know if it really means anything. I feel good. I feel like I squared the ball up this spring and hit the ball on the barrel and hit a lot of line drives. If we continue that into the season, I’ll have a good year.”

Bregman mentioned to reporters in January the goal for the Astros, which is the same goal for every campaign:

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now."

With Alex Bregman entering a contract year, his performances will be a point of interest not just in Houston, but around the league.

