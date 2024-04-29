PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment of son Knox's fun playday with baseball sprinkler

Alex Bregman is a widely-known member of the Houston Astros. The third baseman's wife recently shared an adorable photo of their son, Knox, having fun in the sun.

She shared images on Instagram where Knox can be seen enjoying some outdoor time. Knox was having a blast with his baseball-themed sprinkler, which Reagan claimed to be obsessed with.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan enjoyed some outdoor time with their son Knox

Reagan, a native of Louisiana, met Alex Bregman in 2019 at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend. The two married in 2020 and welcomed Knox into the world in 2022.

Reagan Bregman is a young mother who leads a busy life. In addition to producing a line of luxury jewelry items, Bregman founded Exiza, a line of athleisure wear products for women.

Knox and Reagan are Alex Bregman's biggest fans, often seen in the crowd cheering for him. Both were at the field at Minute Maid Park in 2022 to celebrate the Astros' World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Joining the Astros in 2016, Bregman is a two-time All-Star and a former leader in doubles and walks. The 30-year-old has also been an MVP contender multiple times.

Bregman and the Houston Astros have had a frustrating season despite his past successes. Throughout 25 games, the New Mexico native has hit just .216/.287/.268 without a home run and seven RBIs. A far cry from Bregman's .262/.363/.441 slash line last season, the star has his work cut out for him.

The offensive shortcomings have come against the backdrop of a contract season for Bregman. His five-year, $100 million commitment from the Astros expires this November, leaving Bregman to work out a new contract in free agency.

Contract drama not weighing on Alex Bregman after poor start to year

Although Bregman's numbers need improvement, he has been around long enough to take things in stride. Recently, reporter Chandler Rome asked Bregman about his feelings toward the situation. Bregman replied the contract situation was not phasing him.

"I find zero pressure in regards to playing in a contract year," Bregman told The Athletic. "I play the game to be an elite player in the game. I could give a s— about anything but playing at a high level."

With the Astros falling further down the standings by the day, waking up Bregman's bat remains the top priority.

