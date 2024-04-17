PHOTO: Alex Bregman' wife Reagan melts hearts with son Knox's cute book reading session on mom's lap

Alex Bregman's son Knox had a heartwarming book reading session with mom, Reagan. In her latest Instagram update, Reagan was seen reading a book with Knox in her lap. The book that the mother-son duo was reading was "The Wonderful Things You Will Be."

There was also a charitable purpose behind this post. The Bregman family has participated in a Book Between Kids campaign. Reagan also shared a donation link for those willing to contribute/donate new or used books.

According to Book Between Kids' Instagram bio:

"We serve Houston’s at-risk children by providing them with books to build their own home libraries."

'All in one' Reagan balances being a baseball wife, mother and an entrepreneur

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, is an ideal example of women empowerment. She does it all, whether it's being a supportive wife to Bregman, a caring mother to Knox or a steadfast entrepreneur to her athleisure brand, Exiza.

Not only that, she also has her own jewelry line in association with Shaftel Diamonds and is a co-partner in a salsa company started by the couple.

Recently, Reagan appeared on the Carolina Collins podcast, where she talked about being a baseball wife. Reagan highlighted the amount of travel it requires to keep up with her husband's professional endeavors.

"It's a lot of games and a lot of travel," Reagan said on the podcast. "Even before I met Alex, I was like, 'How many games do you have?' It's like 168, I think. It was crazy. I didn't even know that baseball had that many games before I met him. Now, I'm living that life all the time."

Further on, Reagan mentioned that their lives changed once the couple became parents to Knox. They now need to keep his needs above their own priorities.

"And I think it gets harder too with having kids. Having my son has been a whole new thing, right? Because, you know, kids can't move as much or as fast as we can," Reagan added.

"And I think for him, there's a lot more to a routine, and trying to make sure he's always going to be a priority. So, it's like whatever he needs comes first, and then we can kind of go on some of the trips and do that. But I can't do near as." [10:53 onwards].

Despite the challenges, Reagan seems to be doing a nice job and is setting a standard for the upcoming entrepreneurial wives.

