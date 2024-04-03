PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gives candid sneak peek behind chaos & cuteness of WFH with toddler Knox

Apart from being the wife of Alex Bregman, Reagan is an entrepreneur and designer, on top of being mom to Knox Samuels.

She does it all when it comes to cheering for Bregman and caring for Knox while also building her size-inclusive, locally sourced athletic wear brand, Exiza, and her own exclusive jewelry line, ‘With Love by Reagan Bregman’ at Shaftel Diamonds.

Recently, Reagan was embroiled in chaos, having to take care of a toddler at home while also working on designs for her company. She decided to capture this moment and shared it with her followers on her Instagram story.

"Meetings at my house today, ft. Knox," Reagan wrote in the caption.

Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram story

Before marrying, she worked at a tech giant, Google, in Austin. The Bregman couple also launched a new line of salsa, named Wild Sol.

Reagan Bregman on being an MLB wife and motherhood journey

Recently, Reagan Bregman appeared on Big Bites with Caroline Collins and discussed how she manages it all. She disclosed that when she married Bregman, she didn't even know that baseball had 168 games in a regular season.

"It's a lot of games and a lot of travel," Reagan said on the podcast. "Even before I met Alex, I was like, 'How many games do you have?' It's like 168, I think.

"It was crazy. I didn't even know that baseball had that many games before I met him. Now, I'm living that life all the time."

Reagan added that, with all the traveling, it has only gotten harder after having Knox. She mentioned she has to prioritize his needs before anything.

"And I think it gets harder too with having kids. Having my son has been a whole new thing, right? Because, you know, kids can't move as much or as fast as we can," Reagan added.

"And I think for him, there's a lot more to a routine, and trying to make sure he's always going to be a priority. So, it's like whatever he needs comes first, and then we can kind of go on some of the trips and do that. But I can't do near as." [10:53 onwards].

During this spring training, Reagan has constantly shared updates behind the scenes with her family.

