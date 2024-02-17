Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures precious mommy-son moment as Knox cherishes joyful day

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman recently celebrated Valentine's Day with a lovely dinner with his wife, Reagan. She also shared that her son, Knox, slept through Valentine's Day dinner.

In a recent Instagram post, Reagan was seen enjoying herself with her son in the middle of a shoot. Knox played with her while she was being styled by Madison Straub.

"One more event before we head out," she wrote in the caption.

Reagan and Alex Bregman engaged in Jan. 2020 and tied the knot in December that year. The couple welcomed their son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022.

How did Alex Bregman meet his wife, Reagan?

Following her graduation, Reagan worked with Google in Austin and went on to hang out with friends over the weekend in Houston. One of her friends was dating Alex's friend, and the couple met over a group dinner.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be (at dinner)," Reagan recalled to The Knot. "And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

However, once the season began, the couple's long-distance relationship turned out to be difficult.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it," Reagan said.

"She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work," Alex added. "She was working her tail off and coming to see me."

Reagan made the sacrifice and moved to Houston to be with Alex. On the professional front, she launched Exiza in the summer of 2021.

It's an athletic brand that works to provide comfortable sportswear. She always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and her experience working with Oracle and Google in sales helped her.

"When I was little I used to make and sell horse treats," she said to Houston CityBook.

"I would package them in containers and go around to all of the horse feed stores in Canada. I have always had an entrepreneur spirit, and I always have something in the works."

Meanwhile, her husband, Alex Bregman, is entering the final year of his six-year, $100 million contract with the Houston Astros. He's expecting an extension offer during the season.

