PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro twin in black at Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat game

New York Yankees star and MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez showed up with his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro at the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Miami Heat game.

The pair turned heads by twinning in black at FTX Arena and Alex was seen wrapping his hand around Jaclyn's shoulder while posing for the cameras. Both seemed happy in each other's company.

Alex with Jaclyn Cordeiro at a NBA game.

Previously, the couple were spotted at an NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies in November.

Alex with Jaclyn Cordeiro at a NBA game. (Tweet Source: Daily Mail Celebrity)

Alex is the co-minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves along with former Walmart e-commerce CEO Marc Lore.

Undoubtedly, attending an NBA game as the team owner's girlfriend carries some social standing.

Alex Rodriguez went Instagram official with Jaclyn Cordeiro

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On December 17, Alex Rodriguez shut down all rumors and went Instagram official with Jaclyn Cordeiro. He posted a lovely picture with her alongside his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

A-Rod captioned the IG post:

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas"

Recently, Jaclyn also attended the 15th annual Toy Drive at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. Alex's investment firm, A-Rod Corp arranged the event for children aged 5 to 17 years.

