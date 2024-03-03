PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn flaunts sculpted biceps in Adidas aeroimpact luxe training topwear

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness trainer by profession. Recently, Cordeiro revealed on Instagram her new commitment to stay refreshed and happy.

In the post, Cordeiro opened up about how she has minimized the use of technology and only used it to connect with her two daughters on FaceTime:

"With the exception of daily FaceTime calls to my 2 daughters, I made a commitment to avoid my devices, social media, work, the daily grind and planned for a vacation soley of health and wellness."

In her post, she also shared some nutritional tips that help her stay healthy and well. She posted a photo of her sporting Adidas' AEROIMPACT LUXE TRAINING LIGHT-SUPPORT BRA, which costs $39 and is available on the brand's website.

Cordeiro is a single mother of two girls, Bella and Savanah, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Laureano Cordeiro.

According to Page Six, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn were initially linked in October 2022. Both are fitness conscious and often share training milestones with their followers.

Cordeiro has also bonded well with Alex's daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez misses his daughter, who is attending college

Rodriguez's older daughter, Natasha, is currently a freshman at the University of Michigan. While A-Rod is happy for her, he missed her presence at home big time.

"It's just crazy," Rodriguez said. "All of a sudden they're gone, and you're like, but what happened?

"She's having the time of her life. She's in the musical theater program and she absolutely loves it, but I'm crushed. I miss her so much."

Natasha's vocal talents aren't new and she previously sang the national anthem in September 2022 during a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park.

Alex Rodriguez shares his daughters with his ex-partner Cynthis Curtis. The couple, who wed in 2002, went their separate ways in 2008. However, both have put their differences aside and continue to co-parent their daughters.

