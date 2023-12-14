Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha wows fans with impeccable piano skills: "You are such a blessing to this world"

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez shares an adorable bond with his two daughters, Natasha (19) and Ella (15), whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple, even after getting divorced in 2008, continues to co-parent their daughters.

Like Rodriguez, his older daughter, Natasha, has unique skills, setting them apart from others. The 19-year-old recently took to Instagram to showcase her impeccable piano skills, leaving fans and A-Rod admiring her even more.

Natasha captioned the post:

"uno de ocha"

This post left A-Rod and his partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro, impressed, as both of them posted cute emojis, applauding her talent.

"You are such a blessing to this world," one of her followers said.

Here are all the reactions:

Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram fan reactions

Everything about Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha Rodriguez

Born on Nov. 18, 2004, the 19-year-old is known by the nickname "Tashi," among her close ones. She has various artistic talents, including playing piano, dancing and singing.

In Sept. 2022, she performed at the LoanDepot Park in Miami during a Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies. She took the field and sung the National Anthem while wearing her father's New York Yankees jersey.

Natasha completed high school in May this year and joined the University of Michigan in August.

Alex Rodriguez is close to his daughters and celebrates their special occasions wholeheartedly

A-Rod has been a good father, as evident from his social media posts. When his older daughter graduated from high school, he penned a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person," he wrote.

Alex Rodriguez is dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, and both of them share a mutual interest when it comes to fitness. They were snapped in October at Beverly Hills and have since enjoyed each other's company.

