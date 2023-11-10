"The right person will complete you'' - Alex Rodriguez's girlfirend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares an important reminder of choosing the right partner

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is currently dating fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Sharing the screenshot of A-Rod's Instagram post, Cordeiro shared the right mindset behind selecting your partner and said:

"The right person will complete you. The wrong person will finish you. This is an important reminder to keep in mind no matter how attractive, successful or famous your partner may be, everything comes down to who we chose to share our energy with."

A-Rod had shared his weight-loss journey and revealed that he has shed 32 pounds with the help of his girlfriend, Cordeiro.

"This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing. At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self."

Alex Rodriguez appreciated Jaclyn Cordeiro for being pillar of strength in ex-wife's fitness journey

The only person who can truly take credit for Alex Rodriguez's remarkable transformation is his girlfriend, Cordeiro. Not only does A-Rod participate in the same exercise regimen, but Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife, has also had success with it.

“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program,” he said.

It is evident that Rodriguez was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended for the whole 2014 MLB season. However, he returned to play for the New York Yankees for the next two seasons.

'A Rod' joined ESPN in 2018 as a color commentator for the Sunday Night Baseball” weekly telecast. In 2023, he inked a contract with FOX Sports as a full-time MLB analyst.