PHOTO: Astros' Alex Bregman enjoys bonding session with son Knox over lighthearted golf

Alex Bregman and his family are enjoying their time in Florida while training for the upcoming regular season. Bregman's wife, Reagan, has regularly shared glimpses of the family bonding over the past spring.

Recently, Bregman and his son Knox played lighthearted golf on a mini-golf course. Reagan shared this adorable moment on her Instagram story.

Reagan's Instagram story

Reagan and Alex got engaged in January 2020. They tied the knot in December. A couple of years later, they welcomed their first son, Knox Samuels, on Aug. 1, 2022.

Astros GM has a 'cold' update on Alex Bregman's contract situation

The union of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will be tested off the field. Since making his debut in 2016, Alex has made immense contributions for the club and also helped them win two World Series.

Moreover, the news of Jose Altuve's extension has only heightened the rumors of an extension for Bregman.

Recently, general manager Dana Brown had a conversation with SportsTalk 970, where he mentioned that the discussions for extensions have gone cold. However, he did mention that at some point they would offer him the extension.

"Well, right now, we're not in discussion," Brown said. "But as we mentioned before, at some point we'll put together an offer for Bregman. Bregman is the type of player that he's not going to let you know; this bothers him a bit. You know, I think he's going to come to the ballpark."

Brown also praised Alex Bregman for the 'champion' player he is and projects a big season from him.

"He grinds out, you know, at bats," Brown said. "He's really good defensively at third. I don't think he's going to press at all. I think he has the heartbeat of a champion. Because he knows what it takes to win. And so, as I mentioned at some point, you know. We'll come up with some type of offer.

"But right now, we're not," he added. "You know, we are not engaged in an offer, but at some point we will come up with something."

A lot depends on the kind of season Bregman had. Moreover, if the Astros could not retain his services, rumors say that two New York teams are looking forward to his free agency.

