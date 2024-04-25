PHOTO: Comedian Druski rocks Colton Cowser Orioles jersey for beach day

Comedian Druski's love for sports, especially baseball, is no secret. On several occasions he has been snapped attending major league games, showcasing his support for different clubs.

Recently, MLB.fits shared a beach look of Druski, where the comedian can be seen wearing a No. 17 Orioles jersey that belongs to Colten Cowser. The post also included him donning other club jerseys, including those of the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Known for his Coulda Been Records and collaborations with top artists like Jack Harlow, Drake and Lil Yachty, Druski is setting up a new business, a sports agency by the name of 4Lifers. The 28-year-old regarded his foray into the sports business as a lifelong passion for him.

“Sports was always a big part of my life,” Druski says. “A lot of famous athletes for some reason just gravity-pull toward me. I’ve always wanted to be in business with them. One of the big inspirations for me has been Rich Paul. After meeting him and becoming good friends with him, I think this was something I really wanted to get involved in.”

Druski holds Black representation in sports business in high regard

During an exclusive chat with SI.com's Rohan Nadkarni, Druski mentioned the importance of black people doing business and trusting each other. He idolizes Rich Paul, who has made a good living out of representing black athletes.

"It’s super important. I think more Black people should be in business with Black people," Druski said. "I hold that to a high standard. And that’s really how I built my team out. The more we can have each other in business and be hand in hand out of business, the better."

4Lifers was launched in April 2023 and according to SI, it represents Florida Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

Druski also mentioned that his collaboration and previous experience with brands can help his clients land NIL deals. Though still in the early stages, Druski hopes big for his new business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback