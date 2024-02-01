“He ain’t the only freak coming”: Druski’s All-Star shenanigans have Giannis Antetokounmpo hysterical

Comedian Druski and Giannis Antetokounmpo have worked together before for Google Pixel. The two first collaborated in 2022 for the brand’s Pixel 7 campaign which also featured several NBA, WNBA and entertainment stars. The two were joined by Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, actor Simu Liu and others.

Leading into the 2023-24 season the actor also vowed, via Google Pixel’s “Built Different” campaign, that he was coming to the NBA. The social media influencer announced that by whatever means necessary, he was playing in the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world.

Druski’s goal may become a reality next month after another fun-filled ad for Google x NBA. The “Woulda Woulda Shoulda” creator couldn’t hold back his excitement in the commercial:

“NBA All-Star! Hahahaha! I’m about to be hoopin’! Giannis [Antetokounmpo] ain’t the only freak coming to the NBA All-Star. Yo, Giannis catch me out there in Indy.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo promptly reacted to the post with a series of laughing emojis on Instagram. The two have great chemistry so fans will be excited to see them get together in Indiana.

The league hasn’t announced yet the participants of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Based on the commercial, it looks like Druski is going to be one of those who will be hooping in the said event.

Giannis Antetekounmpo is guaranteed to be there after topping the NBA All-Star game voting. “The Greek Freak” had 5.4 million votes, which beat LeBron James’ tally of 5.04 million. Antetokounmpo captains the Eastern Conference team that will also have Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton.

Druski may need some advice from Giannis Antetokounmpo to get in shape

In the said commercial, Druski boldly told whoever was calling him that he was ready and that he was in shape. He admitted that he needed to get training to be ready to participate in whatever game he would be asked to join.

The comedian only attempted three shots, two of which didn’t even hit the rim while the other barely hit it. His friends were asking him to do more but the actor already declared that he was “good” and that he was “ready.”

Druski’s friends thought differently so they decided to call “Lethal Shooter,” a trainer who is known for helping NBA players improve their shooting. They may also have to ask Giannis Antetokounmpo for a piece of advice on how to get in shape.

