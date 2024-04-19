PHOTO: Derek Jeter & wife Hannah strike a pose with Johnny Damon and wife Michelle for Turn 2 Foundation charity event

Former two-time MLB All-Star Johnny Damon, along with his wife Michelle, joined Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation charity event, hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from April 12–14.

A couple of days ago, Michelle took to X and posted glimpses of their presence at the event. In one photo, Michelle and her husband Johnny posed with the former Yankees captain and his wife Hannah Jeter from the event.

"And here we have a few fun days supporting @jeterturn2 😍 @johnnydamon and I love supporting so many great causes especially when we get to catch up with old friend," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation gala with $100K winner-takes-all blackjack tournament

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation charity event was held across three days at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Hollywood. The star-studded event started on April 12, where 108 guests participated in the winner-takes-all $100K blackjack tournament.

On the evening of April 13, a Saturday night celebration at the Guitar Pool with a live musical performance was organized for the guests.

In order to participate in the event, sponsorship packages were introduced that came with perks.

Sponsors who donated $40K received one VIP playing spot at the Blackjack Tournament, 5 hotel rooms in the iconic Guitar Hotel, 10 tickets to the Blackjack Viewing Party, 10 tickets to the Saturday night celebration at the Guitar Pool with a live musical performance, a meet-and-greet with Jeter and 10 Derek Jeter autographed memorabilia items.

There were other sponsor packages in the bracket, ranging from $30K to $7.5K.

Saturday night saw performances from The Real Kid Capri, Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Jeep Wagoneer, which is associated with Derek Jeter, was one of the main sponsors of the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Derek launched the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 and since then, the foundation has aimed to motivate youngsters to give up unhealthy habits like drugs and alcohol, and 'Turn 2' healthy lifestyles.

The Foundation's activities and events encourage youngsters in New York City, West Michigan and Tampa to attain their full potential. Since its inception, Turn 2 has donated over $40 million to support its flagship initiatives and similar mission-driven organizations.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback