PHOTO: Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue pose for a snap in NYC

When it comes to big names in the Japanese sports world, both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and boxer Naoya Inoue have their names close to the top. The star rookie pitcher was able to steal a few moments with the Japanese bantamweight icon in New York.

Yamamoto and the Dodgers were in New York just as Inoue was there to collect the Fighter of the Year Award from the Boxing Writers Association of America. Before Yamamoto took the field, the pair posed for a photo together.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Naoya Inoue, the first and only boxer to win the undisputed championship at Super Bantamweight, is ranked as the second-best boxer in the world by the BWAA. Known for his 27-0 boxing record, Inoue is one of Japan's most renowned and respected athletes.

The picture came after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's June 7 start in the Bronx, in which the 25-year-old struck out seven New York Yankees hitters over seven scoreless innings. A native of Bizen, Japan, Yamamoto is now 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA on the season.

Expand Tweet

A longtime member of the NPB's Orix Buffaloes, where he won three straight MVP Awards from 2021 to 2023, Yamamoto made the jump to the MLB ahead of this season.

While the Yankees emerged as early contenders, it was eventually the Los Angeles Dodgers who opted to sign the ace to a 12-year contract worth $325 million.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto receives props from Dodgers skipper

The Dodgers' 3.30 ERA mark is second only to the Philadelphia Phillies' 2.93 mark in the NL. With Shohei Ohtani not being able to throw this year, the expectations for rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto were only stronger.

Following his masterful performance in New York last Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised the Japanese ace.

"You could just see it. He felt it. He knew we needed it, and it brought out the best in him. I can't say enough about his effort tonight," Roberts said via MLB.com.

Now one of the best pitchers on one of MLB's best pitching teams, Yamamoto's name is growing within the context of Japanese sports lore. Perhaps before long, he will ascend to the level of Naoya Inoue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback