PHOTO: Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's hidden talent for drawing manga goes viral

The LA Dodgers' two-way star, Shohei Ohtani, is a man of many arts. Apart from bashing pitchers and fanning hitters, Ohtani is also well equipped with his drawing skills, the evidence of which is going viral on social media.

His drawing skills came under the spotlight when a social media user, @takadachandayo, posted an image, claiming it was drawn by Ohtani.

"Shohei Ohtani, a judge of the Jump Sports manga, is also good at drawing," the user wrote (translated from Japanese to English via Google translator).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

In no time, the post, which was published on May 28, went viral and has already surpassed 7.1 million views and counting.

According to Anime News Network, the picture was taken from a morning TV program, showing "Slam Dunk" character Hisashi Mitsui. The drawing has Mitsui breaking down in tears and telling Coach Anzai that he wants to play basketball. This made up for one of Manga's most iconic scenes, per the source.

Moreover, the drawing dates back to Ohtani's transition from the Nippon Professional Baseball League's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters to Major League Baseball. Ohtani reportedly had this drawn before he left to join the LA Angels in 2017.

For context, in Japan, the word "manga" refers to "all kinds of cartooning, comics and animation."

Shohei Ohtani to judge Shonen Jump's Jump Sports Manga Award

According to Monday's report from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Shohei Ohtani will work as a judge alongside "Slam Dunk" creator Takehiko Inoue, "Eyeshield 21" writer Riichiro Inagaki and "Kuroko's Basketball" creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki.

Expand Tweet

With him, this is the first time an MLB player will represent and be involved in a Shonen Jump manga award.

In this contest, participants will have to provide a "life-changing moment for readers" through their submissions. As per Anime News Network, entries have to be 15-55 pages long and can be submitted by professionals and amateurs. The winner of the contest will receive 1,000,000 yen (about $6,400), with the semifinalists receiving 500,000 yen (about $3,200).

Shohei Ohtani, along with his colleague, will review the work submitted and share the results in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback