PHOTO: Fernando Tatis Jr. pays tribute to dad's epic double grand slam triumph at Dodger Stadium with custom cleats

In addition to his tremendous on-field skill, Fernando Tatis Jr. is also renowned for his style. On Friday, the Padres star once again showed some of the league's flashiest footwear.

The 25-year-old took to the field at Dodger Stadium on April 12 wearing custom Nike cleats. The design paid homage to his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., with several pictures of the retired infielder plastered around the word "TATIS" inscribed on the inner side of the shoe.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fernando Tatis Sr. once hit two grand slams in one inning at Dodger Stadium. Tonight, as Tatis Jr. plays in that same stadium, he's paying tribute to his father with Tatis Sr.-themed Jordan cleats" - MLB tweeted.

The outfielder's style choice came against the backdrop of his team's first game of the season at Dodgers Stadium. Nearly 25 years ago, on April 23, 1999, Tatis Sr. hit back-to-back Grand Slams at the venue during his days playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

A footwear enthusiast, Tatis Jr. has been known to address topical issues on his shoes. On the Padres' March 28 opening day game against the San Francisco Giants, Tatis wore cleats honoring late Padres owner Peter Seidler, who passed away last November at the age of 63.

Expand Tweet

"Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Jordan cleats for #OpeningDay. pay tribute to former Padres owner Peter Seidler" - MLB tweeted in March.

After missing the entirety of the 2022 season due to injuries coupled with an 80-game PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. stormed back into the limelight in 2023. In addition to hitting .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs, the outfielder was also awarded a Gold Glove for his defensive play.

Fernando Tatis Jr. channels retired father in win against Dodgers

The 1999 season saw the elder Tatis finish with 34 home runs and 107 RBIs, solidifying his reputation as one of his era's premier hitters. In the San Diego Padres' extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday, Tatis went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. After the scintillating 8-7 win, Tatis told ABC:

"We have guys that know how to play the game of baseball, that are gonna do what the game is asking for during the situations of the game, so that’s gonna carry us for the long run.”

With memories of his father's illustrious career firmly printed on his feet, Fernando Tatis Jr. did his part to carry on his family's legacy of baseball excellence last night.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.