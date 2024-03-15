PHOTO: Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe embraces proud moment of Orioles star's Spring Breakout appearance 

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday participated in a spring training breakout game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cheering him from the stands was his wife, Chloe, who attended the game and marked her presence through an Instagram post.

Moreover, she also shared a highlight of a play from Jackson Holliday in which he can be seen fielding the ball and throwing it to first base.

Chloe's Instagram story

This was the play that Chloe reshared:

The spring training breakout game also featured a battle between Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday. However, the 2023 first overall pick got the better of Holliday who got struck out.

The Pirates won the game 3-1 as they shut down the Orioles offense down the stretch.

“That’s why we play the game, to have cool matchups like that,” Skenes said after the game.

“I think he was probably throwing like 110 [mph]. That’s what it looked like,” Holliday said. “Brought out a cutter. I got to see all of them this time. It’s a fun at-bat. I mean, good pitches get hitters out sometimes.”

Jackson Holliday on how he met his wife in an exclusive with SportsKeeda

In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Jackson Holliday opened up on how he met his wife, Chloe. The couple got engaged in December 2022 and married the following month in West Palm Beach.

"We started dating my sophomore year in high school, so we have been together for almost five years now," Holliday said. "She was able to come travel with us on the (amateur) baseball circuit, so she has seen it all. We got married this offseason in West Palm Beach (Florida), were engaged last offseason."

Holliday also mentioned that Chloe is currently pursuing online studies at Oklahoma State University, which allows her to travel with him for spring training and Orioles games.

"So, it has been great to have her with me. She does online school at (Oklahoma State University), so she is able to travel and be here for spring training and the season," Holliday added.

"She is trying to get her marketing degree, or she may switch over to health or something like that. She’s the best."

On the baseball front, Jackson Holliday is likely to make the Opening Day roster as the club awaits a good year from the 2022 first overall pick.

