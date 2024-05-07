PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie soaks up the sun poolside in white swimsuit while cuddling adorable pup

Josie Canseco, the daughter of former MLB World Series champion Jose Canseco, is now an established name in the fashion and modeling world. So far, she has worked with top brands and has also been a Victoria's Secret star, a pinnacle for all models.

She also enjoys a good social media following and she uses her social media handle to promote brands and give glimpses of her personal life.

Recently, Josie shared a leisure moment from her away trip. In the video shared on her story, she was soaking up the sun poolside in a white swimsuit. Moreover, she also had her furry friend beside her.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

Being the daughter of Jose Canseco, many have misunderstood her stardom with her family's name. However, that's not the case as Josie recalled her having to share the same struggle like any other model in an uprising city, like New York.

Josie Canseco talks about 'body dysmorphia' in her recent interview

Being part of the competitive modeling world, Josie knows how hard it is to keep up with its challenges. Body dysmorphia is very common in models these days. It's a kind of mental obsession with one's perceived flaws in appearance.

In her recent interaction on the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Josie talked about the most controversial topic of body dysmorphia.

"I can’t remember the last time I looked in the mirror and was happy with how I looked, because of the industry and the competitive nature," Josie said. "Especially in New York City when all of the girls are so f***ing tiny and they go above and beyond to be that small."

Josie also discussed how it is for new models when they make it through the initial stages of this industry:

"You walk into an agency, they put a measuring tape around your waist, your bust and your hips and if you don’t have the right numbers, you’re not getting it, you’re not meeting the directors of it, whatever. It was incredibly, incredibly strict. And that was hard for me because I was an athlete and I was a dancer so I had like more build."

Josie shared how comparison also plays on the minds of models, sharing a personal experience of herself.

"I’m looking at these girls and I’m picking myself to pieces, picking myself apart. Looking at all these other girls and like their thigh gaps and fat on their stomach, they have none. Looking at their stomach, where’d it go?

"What that does to you mentally because you see the girls that get the part and that’s that girl, and you’re like, 'F*** is that what I need to do to book the role?' because you want it so badly. ...there’s always something to tweak and fix."

Despite all this, Josie mentioned that being confident in oneself and their body can help overcome these issues easily.

