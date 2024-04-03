PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie captures MLB legend dad in cute 'little outfit'

Former MLB player Jose Canseco is father to Josie Canseco, a renowned model in the fashion industry. Josie has modeled for top fashion houses and is often seen promoting her affiliated partnerships on Instagram.

Recently, she captured her father in a pond where he was wearing a sleeveless shirt, which Josie called " his little outfit" in her Instagram story.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josie Canseco shrugs off claims about her 'rich' family helping her career financially

Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. Josie and Jose Canseco

Born to Jessica Canseco and Jose Canseco, Josie has blossomed into a star in the celebrity circle.

She has made it to the covers of top magazines and has walked the ramp to flaunt top fashion houses. However, many credit her success to her 'rich' father, which is not the case, though, according to Josie.

Almost a year ago, Josie shrugged off claims of being born into 'a rich family.' According to the New York Post, she said the “family money was blown” when she was 6-7.

“Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I’m a ‘Canseco’ do ur research,” Josie said through her Instagram story.

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy, and I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills because no one paid that s**t," Josie added. "My family is broke and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich."

His father, Jose Canseco, reportedly made $40 million through his MLB career, but he reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2012, per the NY Post.

While Josie is grateful to have been born into a 'respectful' family, she puts off the narrative, accusing her of getting to success easily through family heritage.

“I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different,” Josie said. “I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems.”

According to the Post, Josie Canseco adjusted to living under the same roof as her fellow models, barely making $100 a week, but she has made a great living out of her modeling career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.