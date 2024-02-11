MLB icon Jose Canseco’s daughter Josie captured in fashion portrait for $17.3 million luxury label Hammitt’s summer 2024 collection

The daughter of Jose Canseco, Josie Canseco is a model and actor who has walked various runways and been featured in music videos. Being a celebrity figure, she has collaborated with various fashion brands and recently she featured for one such brand

Hammitt, a luxurious handbag brand, had Josie Canseco flaunting the brand's orange and black-hued handbags in the perfect setting of Hermosa Beach in California. The post was uploaded by the brand on its Instagram handle and the caption was as follows:

"Rain, rain, go away. We’re beating the downpour blues with a little sneak peek of Summer with @josiecanseco. "

According to Growjo, Hammitt's annual revenue is estimated to be $17.2 million.

Both sides of highly talked-about split between Josie Canseco and Logan Paul

WWE wrestler Logan Paul and Josie Canseco reportedly started dating in the early 2020. However, the couple split in February 2020 before reconciling in May that year. They even celebrated their six-month anniversary in October.

But the duo again called it off in November and it was Paul who revealed the breakup on his podcast, "IamPaulsive."

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can give more right now,’” Paul said. “‘This is the best I got.’ … I wasn’t, in this particular scenario, ready to give myself in that way. She left my house that night … we haven’t texted or spoken since.”

Logan Paul also mentioned that the split was mutual and that the couple couldn't carry each other's expectations.

“It was a very mutual, like okay. It’s clear this was fun, but we’re not compatible,” he continued. “At the end of the day, we’re not. She doesnt like ‘The Book of Mormon.’ That was a problem for me!”

Josie shared her side of the split and concluded that the couple was not a good match via a New York Post article from February 2021.

“So, me and Logan split a little bit ago," Canseco said. "We just didn’t necessarily see a future with what we had there at the time, granted we’re fine now. We just went through some s–t."We’re finding out a respectable place."

"Also he has a lot going on with his fight coming up. He has training camp, I’m just trying to be supportive and be what he needs in a partner, and I think vice versa,” she added.

Josie Canseco appeared in two episodes of "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition" in 2016 and is part of the web series "The Surreal Life" in 2024.

