“Surreal beauty!” - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie mesmerizes fans with a seamless fusion of AI and photography

Josie Canseco, the daughter of two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco, has made big steps in her modeling and acting career. She has been featured in a few web series and musical videos and has also walked the ramps for many fashion houses. Being a model, she engages in photoshoots often.

Recently, Josie did a photoshoot for Steiner Creative, founded by Franz and Sally Steiner. Equal Parts Agency partnered with the Steiner duo for the photoshoot, which featured Canseco and several other models. The photography from Steiner Creative was a seamless fusion of AI and photography.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were mesmerized by the photoshoot posted on Instagram as they commented to give a shoutout to the pictorial.

“Surreal beauty!” one fan said.

Here are a few fan reactions:

Steiner Creative's Instagram post's fan reactions

Josie Canseco's relationship with Logan Paul

In January 2020, Josie Canseco and Logan Paul sparked dating rumors. The couple split the following month but reconciled in May.

In October, the duo celebrated their six-month anniversary, but the couple again called it quits in November after Paul revealed the breakup on "IamPaulsive." Talking about the split, the WWE wrestler talked about the split and mentioned that it was mutual.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can give more right now,’” Paul said. “‘This is the best I got.’ … I wasn’t, in this particular scenario, ready to give myself in that way. She left my house that night … we haven’t texted or spoken since.”

“It was a very mutual, like okay. It’s clear this was fun, but we’re not compatible,” he continued. “At the end of the day, we’re not. She doesnt like ‘The Book of Mormon.’ That was a problem for me!” [via Dexerto.com].

In a Feb. 2021 New York Post article, Josie revealed her side of the breakup and deemed that the duo were not fit for each other.

“So, me and Logan split a little bit ago," Canseco said. "We just didn’t necessarily see a future with what we had there at the time, granted we’re fine now. We just went through some s–t.

"We’re finding out a respectable place. Also he has a lot going on with his fight coming up. He has training camp, I’m just trying to be supportive and be what he needs in a partner, and I think vice versa.”

Both individuals are focused on their careers and have seemed to move on from short-lived relationship.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.