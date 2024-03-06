PHOTO: Marlins star Luis Arraez takes airport style to new heights in floral tee & silver chains

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez has started his preparation for the upcoming regular season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Florida. Meanwhile, his wife, Gladys Peñalver De Arraez, shared a picture of the couple near a private jet on Instagram.

Arraez, who was seen wearing a floral tee and silver chains, made a stylish departure off the jet, wearing a blinky floral print T-shirt with his wife Gladys Peñalver De Arraez dressed elegantly and carrying a Salvatore Ferragamo bag.

Luis Arraez and Gladys Penalver De Arraez

Luis Arraez and Gladys Penalver de Arraez share two adorable daughters. On Nov. 22, 2017, they became parents to Emma Luisana. After a few years, on Nov. 20, 2019, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Esther.

Luis Arraez will be paid $10.6 million after arbitration ruling

Midway through February, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins head for arbitration to discuss the salary for the 2024 season. However, the two-time batting champion could not win the case for the second time in a row, as he will now have to settle for $10.6 million against his ask of $12 million.

The arguments by the two parties were made to the decision-making panel of Keith Greenberg, Stephen Raymond and Richard McNeill.

This was the second straight year when Arraez moved to arbitration. Last year, he won the case for $2.2 million against the club's offer of $1.9 million. He backed it up with an impressive campaign in which he hit .313 along with 12 homers and 68 RBIs.

Unlike Arraez, other players who went for arbitration this year have made a compelling argument against club offer values. Players are 9-6 in arbitration hearings this year, per ESPN.

Since arbitration began in 1974, teams have had a 353-266 lead. The 15 hearings this offseason were down from 19 the previous year, when the teams won 13, but up from 2022, when teams won nine. Players won for the first time this year since 2019, when they went 6-4.

For the Marlins, LHP Tanner Scott was rewarded with a salary of $5.7 million instead of the Marlins' offer of $5.15 million.

Luis Arraez is coming off two straight All-Star selections and is favored to have his best season in 2024.

