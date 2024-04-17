PHOTO: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares adorable moment of son Kaj taking a ride on dad's shoulders

Mookie Betts is off to a hot start this season and maybe his kids had a hand in it. Recently, his wife, Brianna, shared an adorable pic on Instagram where Mookie's son Kaj could be seen over his dad's shoulders.

Maybe Kaj is cooling off Betts by giving him a head massage after his exploits at the plate. Brianna added a few heart emojis to describe the moment.

Brianna's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mookie and Brianna have two kids together. They had their first daughter, Kynlee Ivory, on Nove. 6, 2018. Kaj Lynn Betts, their first son and second child, was born on April 18, 2023.

In another separate story, Brianna shared a cute video where both Kaj and Kynlee were playing with each other at home.

Brianna's Instagram story

Brianna shared Mookie Betts' third career five-hit outing

On Tuesday, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers were up against the Washington Nationals at home. The Dodgers secured a victory, and Betts had a huge role in the win.

He got a hit in each of his five-plate appearances and drove in two runs to cap off another hitting spectacle.

Brianna reshared and highlighted Betts' recent hitting achievement on Instagram.

Brianna's Instagram story

It's Betts' third five-hit game in his career and his second with the Dodgers. Betts had three singles and two doubles, while he scored twice.

Betts has turned up the notch to start the season, with him close to the top in every hitting category. Betts' is hitting .388, compiling 31 hits, 16 walks and six home runs.

“You can’t really put extra pressure on yourself,” Betts said after the game. “It’s not like I can just say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get a hit.’ The game doesn’t really work that way. So the extra pressure is no good. We've just got to keep playing the game. That’s kind of all you can control.”

Apart from hitting, Mookie Betts has taken up a new role in the defensive setup. He now plays shortstop or second base, a transformation that has been carried over from last season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback