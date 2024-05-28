Photo: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne exudes ultimate vacation 'vibes' while relaxing in white robe and shades

Since she announced her relationship with pitching prospect Paul Skenes last year, Olivia Dunne's already strong popularity has only increased. Recently, the gymnast posted a picture of her enjoying some much-needed relaxation.

Via a post on her personal Instagram page, Dunne shared a photo of her clad in a white bathrobe. Accompanying the image that personified luxurious relaxation was a single word:

"vibes."

Olivia Dunne enjoying some downtime in a bathrobe. Insta/LivvyDunne

A varsity gymnast who recently graduated from Louisiana State University, Dunne first began to gain notoriety during the COVID lockdowns of 2020. Although her feed initially featured uploads of her various routines, as her followers have multiplied, the content now includes all facets of the 21-year-old's everyday life.

It has been a big week for Dunne. Last Thursday, she was in Pittsburgh to watch her boyfriend make his third MLB start against the San Francisco Giants. Although the 21-year-old surrendered just one earned run over six innings, the Pirates still lost 7-6.

Also a recent graduate of LSU, Skenes met Dunne at their mutual alma mater, where Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA during his senior year for LSU. Last summer, Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall selection in the MLB Draft.

After starting the 2023 season in the minor leagues, Skenes posted a 2.25 ERA with Triple-A Indianapolis while simultaneously putting up 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. The 6-foot-6 flamethrower was subsequently called up to the Pirates in early May, and made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs on May 11, in an outing that saw him strike out seven over four innings of work.

"Make it SIX no-hit innings for Paul Skenes! 100th pitch - 100 MPH strikeout" - MLB

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes looks set on continued big-league success

Now with a 2.25 ERA through three career MLB starts, Paul Skenes looks like he has embarked on a career that will be replete with successes. Known for his philosophical approach to the game, the California native told MLB.com after his last start at PNC Park in Pittsburgh:

"“Just got to get back to what makes me good and trusting my stuff. You’ll take your singles, but the odds of them getting four singles in a row, I trust myself over pretty much any lineup. It’s just playing the odds a little bit.”

With Olivia Dunne squarely at his side, there is no telling what heights Skenes might ascend to next.

