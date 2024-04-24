PHOTO: Shohei Ohtani & Yoshinobu Yamamoto reunite with chef Nobu at Nationals Park months after Dodgers duo's $1B contract celebratory dinner

Heading into the offseason, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were considered to be number one or two on the list of hottest free agents, respectively. With competition for contracts fierce among the league's top clubs, few could have expected that one team would scoop up both Japanese sensations.

However, last December, that is exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers did. On Dec. 14, the team signed Ohtani to a record-shattering $700 million over 10 years. Two weeks later, they signed Yamamoto to a twelve-year, $325 million contract. After signing their contracts, the two headed to celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa's Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills to celebrate.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto reunited with chef Nobu Matsuhisa! (via therealnobu/IG)." - MLB

On April 23, chef Nobu was invited to throw out the first pitch of the Dodgers' game against the Washington Nationals in DC. Before the pre-game ritual, both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the chance to reconnect with the celebrated chef.

Known for his unique culinary skills, Matsuhisa combines elements of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine in his dishes. The 75-year-old currently operates dozens of restaurants around the globe, including his Washington DC establishment, which opened its doors in 2017.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Daniel Hudson today before the series opener in DC. C SportsNet LA." - James

For Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the adjustment to MLB has not been as seamless as many predicted. A three-time NPB MVP, the 25-year-old currently has a 4.50 ERA and has surrendered more home runs than he did all of last season as a member of the Orix Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani's tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been more successful. Already having connected for six home runs and 14 RBIs, Ohtani's .364 batting average leads the entire MLB.

Shohei Ohtani aims to help Yoshinobu Yamamoto's MLB transition

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani's experience at the MLB level is instrumental in helping Yamamoto acclimate to North American baseball. Following Yamamoto's five shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 30 to mark his first home start, Ohtani told Bleacher Report:

"Obviously excellent, overall, excellent. Just wanted to put up a little bit more support early in the game, and wanted to give him a win."

The Dodgers may have committed more than $1 billion between Ohtani and Yamomoto, but offering valuable support to teammates cannot come with a dollar sign attached.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback