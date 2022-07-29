Photos: 10 pictures that showcase the beauty of Toronto Blue Jays player George Springer's wife Charlise Springer

Charlise Springer is the stunning wife of Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. Charlise hails from New York and attended Kingston High School, where she was a scholar athlete in softball, basketball, and volleyball. As a fitness enthusiast and personal trainer, Charlise takes care of her appearance and is passionate about sports and healthy living.

George Springer is an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. He played for the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2020. He was also named the 2017 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Here are 10 photos that highlight Charlise Springer’s splendor and charm.

To open, Charlise posted a series of dazzling pictures on Instagram from her friend’s bachelorette party. Springer looked hot in a neon bikini top paired with black sheer pants. In another photo, she looked sensational in a little black dress with a plunging neckline and black heels.

"RIP to Shelbiana’s phone and her photo storage. Still Had a blast celebrating the beautiful bride to be!! Re-living through the snaps we took on our way to VIP" - Charlise Springer

A photo posted by George Springer's wife on her Instagram account flashed her toned biceps. She is seen clad in a white mesh top and looks hot with her long brown hair. Springer’s abs are also visible in the picture, giving us all fitness goals.

"COME TRAIN WITH ME!!🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️(men & women)" - Charlise Springer

Another photo from Springer’s beach vacation featured the beauty in a floral bikini top, shorts, a white mesh cover-up, and a cool hat. Don’t miss the gold chains around her neck.

"In my element" - Charlise Springer

Another one from Springer’s fitness diaries features her in boxing gloves and ready for her midweek training session.

"🐪mid-week training sesh🤩🤩COME LIFT 🏋️‍♂️🏋️‍♀️ *link in bio #yesyoucandobot" - Charlise Springer

She often encourages fans to work out with her and maintain a fit lifestyle.

"WORLD SERIES HERE WE COME!!!" - Charlise Springer

Charlise Springer was all smiles in a tan skirt and hoodie during the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Charlise Castro and George Springer met while she was playing softball.

Castro and Springer met when she was playing softball as a Puerto Rican national team member in the 2012 World Cup of Softball. They soon started dating, and in December 2016 announced their engagement. George Springer romatically popped the question by writing, “Will You Marry Me?” in the sand at San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, where they were vacationing.

The couple tied the knot at a glamorous outdoor wedding ceremony in 2018 at the luxury resort of Pelican Hill, located in California. Charlise wore a beautiful form-fitting gown. George donned a custom suit featuring photos of them throughout their relationship inside a jacket.

"Lovin’ the crew in honor of a new season⚾️💞#baseballfam#houstonastros" - Charlise Springer

Have you seen Charlise “less makeup best makeup” picture?

"Less makeup is the best makeup 😄🍭👄#lessismore #exit19" - Charlise Springer

Charlise enjoyed Park City, Utah, with her friends. She was resplendent in a tan romper with her hair down.

"Doublin’ up #justKeepKickinOnHim" - Charlise Springer

Charlise was all sun-kissed as she posed for stunning pictures in Nashville.

"Alright I think I’m now mentally prepared so round 2, LETS GO!!! 😂" - Charlise Springer

Charlise and George looked spectacular at this year's MLB All-Star red carpet event.

"MLB #allstargame with this fox❤️ 🌟⚾️" - Charlise Springer

Charlise Springer is indeed gorgeous, isn’t she?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far