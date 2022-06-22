Photos: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett spotted outside an upscale harborside club in Ibiza

Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankee, was recently seen exiting Lio Restaurant, an upmarket harborside bar in Ibiza, Spain, with his new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett.

Alex looked dapper in a white shirt and trousers, while Kathryne looked gorgeous in a knee-length dress. Lio Restaurant, located in the center of Ibiza, features live music and cabaret performances in addition to delectable cuisine.

The internet has recently been filled with reports of Alex and Kathryne enjoying quality time in Europe on their tour. Their first stop was in Capri, Italy; second Sorrento, Italy; third Corsica, France; and now they're in Ibiza, Spain.

Daily Mail Celebrity @DailyMailCeleb Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Kathryne Padgett are seen leaving a nightclub in Ibiza trib.al/RBqwz8n Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Kathryne Padgett are seen leaving a nightclub in Ibiza trib.al/RBqwz8n

The exclusive report of the duo being spotted together seems to indeed be true. Kathryne Padgett posted some pictures on her Instagram story enjoying the nightlife and geotagging the club in Spain, proving the claims. In the IG pictures, the blonde beauty is seen wearing the same attire in which she was spotted leaving with Alex Rodriguez. Padgett wore a green halter-neck dress with nude-colored stilettos and chose to nail the look with a vanity bag.

Kathryne Padgett in Ibiza, Spain (Source: Kathryne's Instagram)

In one of the pictures, she is seen taking a mirror selfie with Kait Castano, a digital creator, and partner of Nick Silva. Nick is the nephew of Alex Rodriguez.

"Jumbotron official." - Kait Castano

Within a span of a few days, Kathryne seems to have knitted a rapport with Alex's family members.

Pictures posted by Kathryne, the new love interest of Alex Rodriguez, from the nightclub in Ibiza

Kathryne Padgett also posted a few scenes from inside the nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. In the first picture, a lady is seen performing jaw-dropping aerial stunts. In the second photo, a woman in classy attire is seen grooving sensuously. Lastly, in the third photo, a female singer is performing with background dancers matching footsteps to her tune.

Pictures from the inside the nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. (Source: Kathryne Padgett's IG Account)

Although Kathryne has started posting pictures from their Spain trip, updates on Instagram are yet to come from Alex Rodriguez's end. MLB fans are excited for more updates from the Spain saga and to see more from the tour!

