[Photos] 'Big T-shirt' Billy Eilish rocks Jake Peavy's retro White Sox jersey on 'Saturday Night Live'

Consider Billie Eilish a fan of baseball, as the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter was seen hosting Saturday Night Live with a retro Jake Peavy jersey. A prominent pitcher in his era, it's been a while since the ace was an active player. Eilish is pretty young, so this is a unique choice from her.

The What Was I Made For? singer is just 22 years old, so she was just 15 years old the last time Peavy even pitched a game in the MLB. The last time he was an All-Star, Eilish was just 11.

Jake Peavy hasn't pitched in a long time

Peavy also hasn't worn that Chicago White Sox jersey since 2013, so this is a pull from deep in the archives for Eilish. She was the musical host of SNL and decided to honor the former pitcher.

This is not the first time the two things have crossed over. The Ocean Eyes singer isn't exactly known as an avid sports fan, but she is beginning to change that narrative with some key choices.

Billie Eilish and baseball

Billie Eilish showed up to Saturday Night Live donning a Jake Peavy Chicago White Sox jersey. He hasn't played in a while and he was in a Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants jersey much more recently.

Known, understandably, more for her music than sports, Eilish might be a baseball fan. She attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game dressed in a team jersey in 2022.

Baseball is not the most common sport for celebrities to align with. Most of the time, football takes precedence. If not that, they are often seen courtside at an NBA game. These things may be true of the singer, but she is at least proving that she's a multi-faceted fan with her baseball connections.

Whether or not she's a fan of the White Sox or has a connection to Jake Peavy remains to be seen, but Billie Eilish impressed with her performances and her wardrobe on Saturday Night Live.

