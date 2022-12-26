PHOTOS: Here's how MLB stars ringed in Christmas 2022 featuring Alex Rodriguez, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, and more

Now that the holiday season is here, a number of MLB players have resorted to Instagram to give their fans an exclusive insight into their Christmas celebrations with their loved ones.

From the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, here is how some of the most prominent faces in the MLB world spent Christmas:

1.Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman

World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Six

Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman posted adorable pictures with his wife Reagan and their newborn son, Knoxx. The four-month-old munchkin was dressed as Santa and looked cute as a button.

2. Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his solo home run in the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was seen basking in the festive spirit with his wife, Chelsea, and three sons.

"Merry Christmas! Love, The Freemans", Freddie captioned the post on Instagram.

3. Carlos Correa and Daniella Correa

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Amid a controversial contract saga, Carlos Correa has managed to take time out for his family for Christmas. The All-Star was seen looking blissful with his son Kylo in a series of festive snaps shared by her wife, Daniella.

4. Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spent Christmas 2022 with his new lady love Jaclyn Cordeiro. The pair headed to the Hard Rock Stadium to watch the NFL Christmas Day game between Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

5. Will Smith and Cara Smith

St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith celebrated Christmas by twinning with his wife, Cara. The pair posed for the cameras in front of a Christmas Tree with their newborn, Charlotte Ann Smith who is just two months old.

Mostly, fans are accustomed to seeing their favorite MLB players on the field. It is heartwarming to witness the same players spreading holiday cheer with their families and living it up in the MLB off-season.

