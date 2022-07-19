Photos: High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens visits Mexico for a bachelorette party, shares sneak peek on Instagram

MLB star Cole Tucker’s actress girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, delighted her fans with crazy vacation pictures from her friend’s bachelorette party. The "High School Musical” star filled up her social media account with beautiful pictures from a Mexican resort, where she’s celebrating bride-to-be actress Sarah Hyland.

Hudgens posted a couple of pictures with her girls having the “most magical time.” She is seen in a sexy cut-out green and yellow dress, posing with her friends at the resort and on the beach.

"The most magical time at @casaaramara celebrating our bride to be @sarahhyland swipe for the vibeeees #casaaramara" - Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens also posted a video of her dancing with a friend by the pool at the resort. She looked adorable in a flowy black pantsuit with flowers in her hair.

"Isn’t this how everyone dances with their friends? 😉 @vincerossi" - Vanessa Hudgens

Sarah Hyland is soon getting married to actor Wells Adams. The “Modern Family” actress went to Mexico to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends. The party included bridesmaid Hudgens, Kim Daugherty, Davida Williams, and Ashley Newbrough.

Hyland posted a picture on Instagram from her bachelorette trip.

"Bachelorette Trip of my dreams I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other." - Sarah Hyland

In pictures from the boat party, bridesmaid Hudgens poses in a black one-piece bathing suit with the word "Bridesmaid" emblazoned on the front.

Hudgens and Arizona Diamondbacks star Cole Tucker have been dating for almost a year and a half. They continue to delight their fans with adorable PDA moments on social media. The two met during a Zoom meditation group and Hudgens was so smitten that she slid into Tucker's DM.

Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens made their relationship official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The couple posted a picture together kissing each other.

It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck- Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens also shared a picture from one of Tucker's baseball games. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen kissing Tucker while, for the rest, she's seen enjoying the baseball game.

Cole Tucker at Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

Recently, on Tucker's birthday on July 3, Hudgens shared a heartfelt post on Instagram alongside a handful of photos of them together.

Who’s a big birthday boy?! @cotuck is I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words… how about wonderful life is now your in the world. DAMNIT Happy birthday baby - Vanessa Hudgens

On the work front, Hudgens recently co-hosted the Met Gala in Manhattan.

