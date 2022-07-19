Photos: Once engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez marries Academy Award-winning star Ben Affleck

Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas. Lopez, also known as J.Lo, changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.

Lopez posted this message on the OntheJLo fan site:

"We succeeded. Love is lovely. Love is nice. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. 20 years of perseverance.”

Following the wedding, the couple’s pictures are doing rounds on the internet as they've gone viral.

In a photo collage posted by a fan club, J.Lo and Affleck are all smiles as they pose together. J.Lo looks stunning in her white wedding gown with a big grin on her face.

According to sources, the couple’s wedding was a close-knit affair. J.Lo shared some adorable pictures from the wedding on her OntheJLo fan site.

In January 2004, J.Lo and Affleck called off their initial engagement.

The couple reconciled last year. This is Lopez's fourth marriage. She was married to musician Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins, while Affleck was wed to Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three kids.

In her statement, she said:

“The ceremony was the best possible wedding we could have imagined... one we dreamed of long ago and one made real at very, very long last." - Jennifer Lopez

Lopez disclosed the details with a picture of herself lying in bed flaunting her wedding ring. She shared a link to her newsletter which contained details of their wedding.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” - Jennifer Lopez

Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets. #linkinbio - Jennifer Lopez

Hair stylist Chris Appletown, a close friend of Lopez's, shared a glimpse of her bridal look on Instagram.

Last minute feelings before the wedding - Chris Appleton

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Lopez and A-Rod at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

They were forced to postpone their wedding date in 2020 due to the pandemic, but announced their separation in April 2021.

