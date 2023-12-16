[Photos] Taylor Glasnow's Peruvian adventure with girlfriend Meghan before sealing the deal with Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is on vacation with his girlfriend, touring several cities in Peru this winter.

Glasnow and his girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, recently uploaded photos on Instagram, sharing glimpses of their ongoing trip in Peru. The couple was seen enjoying their vacation at the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

In the first picture, Glasnow and Murphy skillfully captured their feet at the iconic viewpoint of Machu Picchu, creating an aesthetic portrait from the heights of this wonder. The second photo showcases the couple against a breathtaking desert sunset.

The third picture features them smiling for the camera amidst the mountains. In the other photos, the couple is seen engaging in adventures, surrounded by nature in the valleys of the Peruvian Andes and along the desert's central western coast in South America.

Take a look at the photos here,

Tyler Glasnow's career

Tyler Glasnow, born on August 23, 1993, is the son of Greg and Donna Glasnow. He comes from a family with a strong athletic background. His father was involved in water polo, and his mother, Donna, was a retired gymnast.

Tyler also has an older brother named Ted, who was a decathlete for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Before joining the Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler spent time in the minor leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With a career ERA of 4.00, 516 strikeouts, and a win-loss record of 20-20, Glasnow has displayed promise in his baseball journey soo far. However, injuries have posed a concern in his career.

