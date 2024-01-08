[Photos] Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his family spread joy at a charity event by gifting toys to several children

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his MLB debut in April 2019, and ever since he has achieved a lot. Not to mention that he is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero. Meanwhile, his philanthropic activities off the field became a source of happiness for several children.

Recently, the first baseman distributed gifts to children at a Toy Drive event hosted by his foundation, VG27. In the photos, the children seemed to be excited and happy while receiving the gifts. On the other hand, the Guerrero family continues the foundation's goal, which is to work with children and families and empower them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even last offseason, Guerrero organized a toy drive, bringing toys to over 500 children from Don Gregorio and its surrounding areas to ensure that children in these communities received a new toy over the holidays.

Moreover, Guerrero was also nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award in 2023.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his VG27 Foundation and goals

The VG27 Foundation has formalized the work that the Guerrero family was doing in the Dominican Republic. Talking about the goals of the community, Guerrero mentioned that there is nothing more satisfying than to gift kids who don't have much.

“It’s very emotional for me. I feel very grateful to do this, and I learned that from my dad,” Guerrero said. “Since I’ve been a kid, he would do that all the time to help kids, help other people, help the community. I want to follow in his footsteps. There is nothing more satisfying than, every 24th of December, to give something to kids who don’t have anything. When we give something to a kid, it’s a feeling that I cannot describe.” [via MLB.com]

In December 2022, Guererro and his family distributed meal kits to over 1,000 families in the Don Gregorio, Nizao and Sabana Grande de Palenque areas.

“When I was younger, it was a blessing,” Guerrero said. “Because of my dad, we celebrated Christmas with everything, a lot of food, lots of toys. I think that’s the reason I am like that with kids in my community. When I give a gift to one kid, it feels like my dad giving a gift to me. It’s a blessing.”

The foundation is also focusing on the healthcare of its community, as they bring healthcare professionals from Santo Domingo to his hometown regularly and aid his community in regards to vaccinations, prescriptions and any ailments free of charge.

On the baseball front, Guerrero is currently playing for the Blue Jays. Last season, he batted .264 with 159 hits, 26 home runs, 94 RBIs and 78 runs scored in 156 games. He hopes to bring glory soon to Toronto with the franchise searching for its first World Series title since winning back in 1993.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.