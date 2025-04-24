Pirates vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday as the two teams wrap up a three-game series. Pittsburgh has been dominant in this series, but it's been Los Angeles that has been the better team throughout the season.
The Pirates come into this game with an overall record of just 10-15, while the Angels are currently sitting at 11-12. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale and a prediction as to how this game will play out.
Pirates vs. Angels prediction
The Pittsburgh Pirates have outscored the Los Angeles Angels 12-3 in this series, as they have seemingly been doing everything well. Pittsburgh has belted just 18 home runs so far this season, but they have come up with timely hits throughout the week.
O'Neil Cruz is having a huge season for the Pirates as he leads the team with six home runs. Pittsburgh will need to score runs to win this game as they are facing a desperate Angels team.
Los Angeles will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in this game, and he is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA so far this season. Anderson has been a bright spot for the Angels in 2025, and he should pitch well in this game.
Mike Trout and the Angels offense have to get going again at some point, and this will be a chance to break out. Look for the Angels to do some damage in this matchup as they pick up a big win.
Prediction: Los Angeles Angels 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 4
Pirates vs. Angels odds
Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +125, Los Angeles Angels -150
Run Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-160), Angels -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)
Pirates vs. Angels injuries
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Tim Mayza (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder lat muscle strain)
Spencer Horwitz (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist)
Colin Holderman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee sprain)
Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle)
Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL Sprain)
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-Day IL (Right thumb sprain)
Ben Joyce (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Sam Bachman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Thoracic outlet syndrome)
Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Left hip surgery)
Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right UCL)
Pirates vs. Angels picks
It has been a very frustrating series for the Los Angeles Angels, but they will take out some frustration in this game. Los Angeles is the team to focus on when making picks, as they will get the job done on Thursday.
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels -150
Run Spread: Angels -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130)