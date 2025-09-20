Pirates vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 20, 2025

The Athletics (73-89) came from behind to take the series opener on the back of home runs from Nick Kurtz and Lawrence Butler. It was their 7th win in eight games, which includes series victories against the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

Exactly a month back, the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-89) started a strong run where they took 12 of their 16 games that ended with a series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, they have won just one game in 13, an unexpected end to their season.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. EDT at PNC Park

Money Line: Pirates -110, Athletics -109

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 82 degrees F, 16% precipitation, Wind 6 mph in

Pirates vs. Athletics Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder),

Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics

Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat),

Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back),

Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor),

Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen),

Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor),

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand),

Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip),

Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

3B Jared Triolo R 1B S. Horwitz L RF B. Reynolds S LF Tommy Pham R DH A. McCutchen R SS N. Gonzales R CF Oneil Cruz L C Joey Bart R 2B Nick Yorke R

Athletics

1B Nick Kurtz L C S. Langeliers R DH Brent Rooker R LF T. Soderstrom L SS Jacob Wilson R CF L. Butler L RF JJ Bleday L 2B D. Hernaiz R 3B Brett Harris R

Pirates vs. Athletics Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Athletics' Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08 ERA) faces Pirates' Bubba Chandler (2-1, 5.66 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Morales set a high benchmark of 1.19 ERA in August for himself to follow. However, his numbers have dipped to a 5.87 ERA in three starts this month. Chandler bounced back to a one-run outing in six innings pitched in his last start.

The A's pitchers will enjoy pitching against a Pirates lineup hitting at just .189 in their last ten games. Spencer Horwitz has been Pittsburgh's best batter this month, hitting at .275 with a .925 OPS. For the A's, Nick Kurtz has 4 of his 33 homers this season in the last ten games.

Prediction: Athletics 5, Pirates 4

Picks: Athletics ML (-109), Over 8.5 runs

