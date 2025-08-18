Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) have had contrasting figures, as evident from their records. They face off in a three-game series in this inter-league matchup from Monday.

Ad

The Blue Jays remain in sole possession of the AL East, 5.0 games in the lead, and barring any mishap in the last month and a half, are guaranteed to make it to the postseason. They head into the series with four wins in the last week against the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates are dead last in the NL Central and have also lost 7 of their last 8 games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park

Money Line: Pirates -113, Blue Jays -106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 81 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph L-R

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Oneil Cruz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)

Ad

Blue Jays

Yimi Garcia: 15 Day IL (Ankle),

Nick Sandlin: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

1B S. Horwitz L 2B N. Gonzales R RF B. Reynolds S DH A. McCutchen R LF Tommy Pham R CF J. Suwinski L SS Jared Triolo R C Joey Bart R 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R

Ad

Blue Jays

DH G. Springer R RF A. Barger L 1B V. Guerrero R SS Bo Bichette R CF D. Varsho L C A. Kirk R LF Nathan Lukes L 3B E. Clement R 2B A. Gimenez L

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

While Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP) taking the mound hasn't guaranteed a Pittsburgh win this year, he is expected to give them yet another good start. He battles Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP), who has earned more than 2 runs in just two of his last nine starts, dating back to the end of June.

Ad

The Pirates offense needs to back up Skenes, but it is batting at a lowly .232 this season, fourth worst in the league. Their runs per game (3.5) and home run tally (88) are the lowest in the MLB. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have a .562 SLG with 42 extra-base hits in their last ten games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho have combined for 9 homers in the same stretch.

The Blue Jays might overpower the Pirates' bullpen in this one.

Ad

Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3

Picks: Pirates ML (-113), Under 7.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More