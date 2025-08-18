  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:04 GMT
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes will face a red hot Blue Jays lineup on Monday (Source: Imagn)

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) have had contrasting figures, as evident from their records. They face off in a three-game series in this inter-league matchup from Monday.

Ad

The Blue Jays remain in sole possession of the AL East, 5.0 games in the lead, and barring any mishap in the last month and a half, are guaranteed to make it to the postseason. They head into the series with four wins in the last week against the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates are dead last in the NL Central and have also lost 7 of their last 8 games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park

Money Line: Pirates -113, Blue Jays -106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 81 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph L-R

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

  • Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Oneil Cruz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Ad

Blue Jays

  • Yimi Garcia: 15 Day IL (Ankle),
  • Nick Sandlin: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

  1. 1B S. Horwitz L
  2. 2B N. Gonzales R
  3. RF B. Reynolds S
  4. DH A. McCutchen R
  5. LF Tommy Pham R
  6. CF J. Suwinski L
  7. SS Jared Triolo R
  8. C Joey Bart R
  9. 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R
Ad

Blue Jays

  1. DH G. Springer R
  2. RF A. Barger L
  3. 1B V. Guerrero R
  4. SS Bo Bichette R
  5. CF D. Varsho L
  6. C A. Kirk R
  7. LF Nathan Lukes L
  8. 3B E. Clement R
  9. 2B A. Gimenez L

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

While Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP) taking the mound hasn't guaranteed a Pittsburgh win this year, he is expected to give them yet another good start. He battles Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP), who has earned more than 2 runs in just two of his last nine starts, dating back to the end of June.

Ad

The Pirates offense needs to back up Skenes, but it is batting at a lowly .232 this season, fourth worst in the league. Their runs per game (3.5) and home run tally (88) are the lowest in the MLB. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have a .562 SLG with 42 extra-base hits in their last ten games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho have combined for 9 homers in the same stretch.

The Blue Jays might overpower the Pirates' bullpen in this one.

Ad

Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3

Picks: Pirates ML (-113), Under 7.5 runs

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications