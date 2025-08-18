Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 18, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) have had contrasting figures, as evident from their records. They face off in a three-game series in this inter-league matchup from Monday.
The Blue Jays remain in sole possession of the AL East, 5.0 games in the lead, and barring any mishap in the last month and a half, are guaranteed to make it to the postseason. They head into the series with four wins in the last week against the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs.
The Pirates are dead last in the NL Central and have also lost 7 of their last 8 games.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park
Money Line: Pirates -113, Blue Jays -106
Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 81 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph L-R
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Oneil Cruz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Blue Jays
- Yimi Garcia: 15 Day IL (Ankle),
- Nick Sandlin: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- DH A. McCutchen R
- LF Tommy Pham R
- CF J. Suwinski L
- SS Jared Triolo R
- C Joey Bart R
- 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R
Blue Jays
- DH G. Springer R
- RF A. Barger L
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- SS Bo Bichette R
- CF D. Varsho L
- C A. Kirk R
- LF Nathan Lukes L
- 3B E. Clement R
- 2B A. Gimenez L
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Expert picks and prediction
While Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP) taking the mound hasn't guaranteed a Pittsburgh win this year, he is expected to give them yet another good start. He battles Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP), who has earned more than 2 runs in just two of his last nine starts, dating back to the end of June.
The Pirates offense needs to back up Skenes, but it is batting at a lowly .232 this season, fourth worst in the league. Their runs per game (3.5) and home run tally (88) are the lowest in the MLB. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have a .562 SLG with 42 extra-base hits in their last ten games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho have combined for 9 homers in the same stretch.
The Blue Jays might overpower the Pirates' bullpen in this one.
Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3
Picks: Pirates ML (-113), Under 7.5 runs