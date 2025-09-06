Pirates vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 6, 2025 

Quinn Priester's stellar seven-inning shutout and strong third half from the Milwaukee Brewers' offense helped them prevail over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1. This was their eighth win in 11 games this season against the Pirates.

The Brewers (87-55) continue to be the best team in baseball. They headed into the series with seven losses in their last 12 games, but a series sweep could keep them on track for a 100-win season.

The Pirates (64-78) are 23.0 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central and in last place. Pittsburgh took series wins over contenders, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, in their recent series.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park

Money Line: Brewers -157, Pirates +132

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 66 degrees F, 6% precipitation, Wind 6 mph R-L

Pirates vs. Brewers Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Jack Suwinski: 10 Day IL (Groin),

Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Brewers

Rhys Hoskins: 10 Day IL (Thumb),

Grant Anderson: 15 Day IL (Ankle),

Trevor Megill: 15 Day IL (Flexor strain),

Nick Mears: 15 Day IL (Back tightness),

D.L. Hall: 15 Day IL (Oblique),

Garrett Mitchell: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Logan Henderson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Shelby Miller: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Connor Thomas: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jordan Montgomery: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Christian Yelich: day-to-day (Back)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

SS Jared Triolo R 1B S. Horwitz L RF B. Reynolds S LF Tommy Pham R DH A. McCutchen R 2B N. Gonzales R CF Oneil Cruz L C Henry Davis R 3B Cam Devanney R

Brewers

2B Brice Turang L CF J. Chourio R DH C. Yelich L C W. Contreras R RF Sal Frelick L 1B A. Vaughn R LF I. Collins S 3B Caleb Durbin R SS Joey Ortiz R

Pirates vs. Brewers Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 3.69 ERA) starts on the mound for the Brewers against the Pirates' Mitch Keller (6-13, 4.13 ERA).

Woodruff had a 2.06 ERA through Aug. 13, but his form has dipped in the last three starts, where he has earned 13 runs in 14.1 innings pitched. Keller has been a reliable arm for the Pirates, but has been inconsistent. He had 5.0 shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox in his last start.

Pittsburgh's offense is easily outhit by its divisional rivals. They have a .234 season average compared to Milwaukee's .259 BA, while the Pirates have scored 35 times in the last seven games. Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen are important at-bats, driving in most runs for the team in August. Their pitching staff will have a tough time against the Brewers' lineup's top half.

Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Picks: Brewers ML (-157), Over 8.0 runs

