Pirates vs Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

The Cubs are trying to get back to their winning ways are they start a three-game set at home against the Pirates. Chicago is coming off a series loss to a rejuvenated Phillies team sans the presence of superstar Bryce Harper.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive two-series winning streak after sweeping the Phillies and prevailing over the Marlins. Jameson Taillon is scheduled to take the bump in Game 1 against the Pirates' Andrew Heaney.
Pirates vs. Cubs recent form and records
In spite of their recent woes, the Northsiders have maintained the top spot in the NL Central with a 41-27 record. the team's impressive 20-11 home tally will be tested against a feisty Pittsburgh team that has been hot as of late.
The Pirates, needless to say, still sit at the bottom of the division with a 28-41 record. Nevertheless, they are slowly stringing up wins and have pulled off surprise upsets against powerhouse teams this year.
Pirates vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: PIT (+173), CHC (-189)
Run Spread: PIT +1.5 (-134), CHC -1.5 (+111)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-103), U 7.5 (-115)
Pirates vs. Cubs injuries
PIT injury report
- Johan Oviedo (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Tim Mayza (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Joey Bart (C): 7-day IL (concussion)
- Justin Lawrence (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jared Jones (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Emmanuel Valdez (1B): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Colin Holderman (RP): 15-day IL (thumb)
- Endy Rodriguez (1B): 10-day IL (shoulder)
CHC injury report
- Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)
Pirates vs. Cubs projected lineup
PIT projected lineup
- Oneil Cruz (CF)
- Andrew McCutchen (DH)
- Bryan Reynolds (RF)
- Spencer Horwitz (1B)
- Nick Gonzales (2B)
- Adam Frazier (LF)
- Henry Davis (C)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)
- Andrew Heaney (SP, 3-4 | 3.24 ERA | 52 K)
CHC projected lineup
- Ian Happ (LF)
- Kyle Tucker (RF)
- Seiya Suzuki (DH)
- Carson Kelly (C)
- Dansby Swanson (SS)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)
- Nico Hoerner (2B)
- Justin Turner (1B)
- Matt Shaw (3B)
- Jameson Taillon (SP, 6-3 | 3.54 ERA | 58 K)
Pirates vs. Cubs picks and game prediction
As the Cubbies have impressed at home this year, they are heavily favored in the matchup against the Pirates. In addition, the talent is also undeniably in favor of the home squad, at least on paper.
Run Line: CHI -1.5 (+111)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-103)
Prediction: CHC wins, 7-3