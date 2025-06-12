Pirates vs Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

The Cubs are trying to get back to their winning ways are they start a three-game set at home against the Pirates. Chicago is coming off a series loss to a rejuvenated Phillies team sans the presence of superstar Bryce Harper.

Ad

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive two-series winning streak after sweeping the Phillies and prevailing over the Marlins. Jameson Taillon is scheduled to take the bump in Game 1 against the Pirates' Andrew Heaney.

Pirates vs. Cubs recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In spite of their recent woes, the Northsiders have maintained the top spot in the NL Central with a 41-27 record. the team's impressive 20-11 home tally will be tested against a feisty Pittsburgh team that has been hot as of late.

Ad

Trending

The Pirates, needless to say, still sit at the bottom of the division with a 28-41 record. Nevertheless, they are slowly stringing up wins and have pulled off surprise upsets against powerhouse teams this year.

Pirates vs. Cubs odds

Money Line: PIT (+173), CHC (-189)

Run Spread: PIT +1.5 (-134), CHC -1.5 (+111)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-103), U 7.5 (-115)

Pirates vs. Cubs injuries

PIT injury report

Ad

Johan Oviedo (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Tim Mayza (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Joey Bart (C): 7-day IL (concussion)

Justin Lawrence (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jared Jones (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Emmanuel Valdez (1B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Colin Holderman (RP): 15-day IL (thumb)

Endy Rodriguez (1B): 10-day IL (shoulder)

CHC injury report

Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)

Ad

Pirates vs. Cubs projected lineup

PIT projected lineup

Oneil Cruz (CF)

Andrew McCutchen (DH)

Bryan Reynolds (RF)

Spencer Horwitz (1B)

Nick Gonzales (2B)

Adam Frazier (LF)

Henry Davis (C)

Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)

Andrew Heaney (SP, 3-4 | 3.24 ERA | 52 K)

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Carson Kelly (C)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Justin Turner (1B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Jameson Taillon (SP, 6-3 | 3.54 ERA | 58 K)

Ad

Pirates vs. Cubs picks and game prediction

As the Cubbies have impressed at home this year, they are heavily favored in the matchup against the Pirates. In addition, the talent is also undeniably in favor of the home squad, at least on paper.

Run Line: CHI -1.5 (+111)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-103)

Prediction: CHC wins, 7-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More