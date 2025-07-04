Pirates vs. Mariners: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 4, 2025

The Seattle Mariners occupy the third AL Wild Card spot and are set to host the hottest team in baseball right now, the Pittsburgh Pirates. The three-game series starts Friday and runs through the weekend.

Ad

Six wins in a row with sweeps over the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals certainly helped, but a poor season means the 38-50 Pirates remain fifth in the NL Central. That isn't changing anytime soon, as Pittsburgh needs to win another six straight to potentially just get close to the 45-42 Reds in fourth. The Pirates will take it one game at a time, and getting the series win in Washington is the priority.

Ad

Trending

The 45-42 Mariners, meanwhile, have fallen from grace, once leading the AL West to now 7 games behind the 52-35 Houston Astros. Seattle is, however, unbeaten in its last four series, winning two and splitting two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pirates vs. Mariners Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET

Money Line: Mariners (-198)

Over/Under: Under 7.5 runs

Weather: In Domed Stadium, not applicable

Pirates vs. Mariners Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Ad

Pirates

Bryce Miller: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Collin Snider: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Gregory Santos: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Ryan Bliss: 60 Day IL (Biceps),

Victor Robles: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Mariners

Ryan Borucki: 15 Day IL (Back),

Colin Holderman: 15 Day IL (Thumb),

Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

1B S. Horwitz [L] DH A. McCutchen [R] RF B. Reynolds [S] 2B N. Gonzales [R] CF Oneil Cruz [L] 3B K. Hayes [R] LF Tommy Pham [R] C Joey Bart [R] SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]

Ad

Mariners

SS J. Crawford [L] CF J. Rodriguez [R] DH Cal Raleigh [S] 2B J. Polanco [S] LF R. Arozarena [R] C Mitch Garver [R] 1B D. Solano [R] RF Dylan Moore [R] 3B B. Williamson [R]

Pirates vs. Mariners: Prediction and Picks

The battle of the starters is expected to be an exciting one with Pirates' Bailey Falter (6-3, 3.62 ERA) facing Mariners' ace Bryan Woo (7-4, 2.75 ERA). On paper Woo gives the home team an edge. Collectively, the Pirates' pitching has an ERA of 2.25 in the last 10 games, but that's not what has led to the breakout form.

Ad

Their batting average has risen to .307, with Bryan Reynolds leading the charge with 6 doubles and 2 home runs during that stretch, alongside lineup leader Oneil Cruz. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has a hot 10-game streak with 9 RBIs, while Cal Raleigh has a team-high .631 SLG.

It feels like the Pirates' form, while impressive, won't last, and the trip to Seattle will likely be the place their winning streak ends.

Picks: Mariners (-198)

Prediction: Mariners 4, Pirates 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More