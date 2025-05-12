Pirates vs. Mets: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 12, MLB 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets are set to begin a series on Monday night at Citi Field. This is a battle of two teams going in different directions. Pittsburgh comes into this game with a record of 14-27, and New York is currently sitting at 26-15 on the year.

It has been a long season for the Pirates, and the Mets will be looking to add to their misery this week. Here is a look at the odds for the series opener and predictions for how this game will play out.

Pirates vs. Mets prediction

Paul Skenes is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes will be on the mound for the Pirates on Monday night. He is 3-4 with a 2.77 ERA this season. Skenes has still been dominant in his starts, but he has to overwhelm an opponent to get a win.

The Pirates have struggled to score, hitting just .220 as a team. Oneil Cruz is leading the team with eight home runs, but he is also out of the lineup due to injury.

Francisco Lindor has belted nine home runs to lead the Mets, and Pete Alonso has driven in 34 runs. New York is a team that can put up runs in a hurry, and that offense seems to be clicking at the right time.

David Peterson will be on the mound for the Mets in this game, and he is 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA this season. Peterson should pitch well in this matchup, and the Mets will score enough runs to win.

Prediction: New York Mets 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Pirates vs. Mets odds

Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +130, New York Mets -155

Run Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-165), Mets -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-120)

Pirates vs. Mets injuries

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Oneil Cruz (OF): Day-to-day (Lower back tightness)

Emmanuel Valdez (INF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (INF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Endy Rodriguez (C): 10-Day IL (Right index finger laceration)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced fracture of left ankle)

Spencer Horwitz (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

New York Mets injury report

Luis Torrens (C): Day-to-Day

Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)

Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)

A.J. Minter (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left lat surgery)

Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)

Frankie Montas (RHP): 10-Day IL (Torn ACL)

Jesse Winker (OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Pirates vs. Mets picks

This should be a great opportunity for the Mets to stay red-hot, even against Paul Skenes. New York will have enough offense to take complete control of this matchup.

Money Line: New York Mets -155

Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN)

