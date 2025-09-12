Pirates vs. Nationals: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 12, 2025

The Washington Nationals host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series over the weekend, starting Friday. Pittsburgh won three of four meetings with Washington in April.

The Nationals (60-86, fifth in the NL East) dropped their last two games of the series against the Miami Marlins. It followed a strong stretch where they had won seven of their previous eight games.

The Pirates (64-83, fifth in the NL Central), meanwhile, were handed back-to-back series sweeps by the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers. All three losses against the Os came by a one-run margin, with less than five runs scored in each game.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park

Money Line: Nationals -110, Pirates -109

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Sunny, 78 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph

Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Pirates

Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder),

Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin),

Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals

Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger),

Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion),

Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Pirates

SS Jared Triolo R 2B N. Gonzales R RF B. Reynolds S LF Tommy Pham R DH A. McCutchen R CF A. Canario R C Henry Davis R 1B Nick Yorke R 3B Cam Devanney R

Nationals

SS CJ Abrams L DH James Wood L 1B Josh Bell S LF Daylen Lile L 2B Luis Garcia L C Riley Adams R RF Dylan Crews R CF R. Hassell L 3B Brady House R

Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (6-14, 4.16 ERA) battles the Nationals' Brad Lord (5-8, 4.20 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Keller has earned five runs in his last three starts of 17.1 innings pitched, while Lord had a high 7.06 ERA to end August, making six starts.

The Pirates' lineup is firing at just a .193 collective batting average, while the Nationals are miles ahead with a .266 BA in their last ten stretch. Washington's Daylen Lile has eight extra base hits in his last 10 games, while going 17-for-41. Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales remain Pittsburgh's major at-bats.

Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5

Picks: Nationals ML (-110), Over 8.0 runs

