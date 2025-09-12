Pirates vs. Nationals: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 12, 2025

The Washington Nationals host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series over the weekend, starting Friday. Pittsburgh won three of four meetings with Washington in April.
The Nationals (60-86, fifth in the NL East) dropped their last two games of the series against the Miami Marlins. It followed a strong stretch where they had won seven of their previous eight games.
The Pirates (64-83, fifth in the NL Central), meanwhile, were handed back-to-back series sweeps by the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers. All three losses against the Os came by a one-run margin, with less than five runs scored in each game.
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park
Money Line: Nationals -110, Pirates -109
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 78 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder),
- Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Nationals
- Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger),
- Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion),
- Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- SS Jared Triolo R
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- LF Tommy Pham R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- CF A. Canario R
- C Henry Davis R
- 1B Nick Yorke R
- 3B Cam Devanney R
Nationals
- SS CJ Abrams L
- DH James Wood L
- 1B Josh Bell S
- LF Daylen Lile L
- 2B Luis Garcia L
- C Riley Adams R
- RF Dylan Crews R
- CF R. Hassell L
- 3B Brady House R
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
The Pirates' Mitch Keller (6-14, 4.16 ERA) battles the Nationals' Brad Lord (5-8, 4.20 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Keller has earned five runs in his last three starts of 17.1 innings pitched, while Lord had a high 7.06 ERA to end August, making six starts.
The Pirates' lineup is firing at just a .193 collective batting average, while the Nationals are miles ahead with a .266 BA in their last ten stretch. Washington's Daylen Lile has eight extra base hits in his last 10 games, while going 17-for-41. Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales remain Pittsburgh's major at-bats.
Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5
Picks: Nationals ML (-110), Over 8.0 runs