Pirates vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 22, 2025

The Rangers are gunning for a sweep at home against the hapless Pirates in Game 3 of their series. Texas has asserted its dominance against the vastly inferior Pittsburgh squad who ranks dead-last in the league in terms of OPS at .634.

Jack Leiter has been tapped to start the game for the hosts. Leiter owns a 4-4 record with a 4.40 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Opposing Leiter will be Pirates' starter Bailey Falter. Although the Pirates have failed to make a mark this year, Falter has compiled a respectable 5-3 record with a 3.49 ERA across 15 starts.

Pirates vs. Rangers recent form and records

Bruce Bochy's Texas squad has posted a 38-39 record that is good for third place in the American League West. Although the squad has suffered on the road, they've compiled an impressive 23-16 record at home.

On the other hand, life has been tough for Don Kelly and his Pirates. After the sacking of manager Derek Shelton on May 8, Kelly took the reins but the squad has continued to disappoint. The Pirates have posted a 30-38 record and have won just three of their last 10 games.

Pirates vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: PIT (-110), TEX (-110)

Run Spread: PIT +1.5 (-171), TEX -1.5 (+138)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (+110), U 9.5 (-132)

Pirates vs. Rangers injuries

PIT injury report

Johan Oviedo (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Bryan Reynolds (OF): paternity

Tim Mayza (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Justin Lawrence (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jared Jones (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Emmanuel Valdez (1B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Colin Holderman (RP): 15-day IL (thumb)

Endy Rodriguez (1B): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Borucki (RP): 15-day IL (back)

TEX injury report

Cody Bradford (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Josh Sborz (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Nathan Eovaldi (SP): 15-day IL (triceps)

Joc Pederson (1B): 10-day IL (hand)

Jon Gray (SP): 60-day IL (wrist)

Tyler Mahle (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Pirates vs. Rangers projected lineup

PIT projected lineup

Oneil Cruz (CF)

Andrew McCutchen (DH)

Bryan Reynolds (RF)

Spencer Horwitz (1B)

Nick Gonzales (2B)

Joey Bart (C)

Adam Frazier (LF)

Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)

Bailey Falter (SP, 5-3 | 3.49 ERA | 50 K)

TEX projected lineup

Sam haggerty (LF)

Wyatt Langford (CF)

Corey Seager (SS)

Josh Jung (3B)

Jonah Heim (C)

Ezequiel Duran (1B)

Kyle Higashioka (C)

Adolis Garcia (RF)

Marcus Semien (2B)

Jack Leiter (SP, 4-4 | 4.40 ERA | 49 K)

Pirates vs. Rangers picks and game prediction

Odds-wise, the game has been set to evens. This can be attributed to the better form of Bailey Falter than Jack Leiter. Nevertheless, the Rangers should see the sweep out given the struggles that the Pirates offense have displayed althroughout the season.

Run Line: PIT +1.5 (-171)

Total Runs: U 9.5 (-132)

Prediction: TEX wins, 4-3

